Survey: Vilnius residents to buy newer, larger, and more expensive homes

„Rising property prices naturally drive an increase in both actual housing budgets and those that residents plan to allocate. However, the survey also points to improving financial circumstances among residents and higher expectations for future home purchases, with more people planning to buy newly built properties that are larger and in better locations,“ says Mykolas Čiplys, Head of Sales and Rental at Darnu Group.

The survey found that 32% of respondents have bought or plan to buy a home worth EUR 101,000 – EUR 150,000, while 31% have already spent or intend to spend EUR 151,000 – EUR 250,000. A further 15% are looking at properties up to EUR 100,000, 12% at EUR 251,000 – EUR 300,000, and 5% at over EUR 351,000.

Two years ago, 36% of residents planned to spend EUR 101,000 – EUR 150,000 on a home, 28% intended to spend EUR 151,000 – EUR 250,000, and 20% aimed to keep their budget within EUR 100,000. Meanwhile, 9% of respondents planned to spend EUR 251,000 – EUR 300,000, while 5% expected to spend over EUR 351,000.

The decline in the share of buyers planning to spend up to EUR 150,000, down 9% compared to 2024, suggests that attractive properties in this price segment are now virtually absent from the Vilnius market. Furthermore, residents are increasingly likely to look for newly built homes and, as the study shows, are willing to spend more on them than those who prefer older properties,“ notes Čiplys.

Preferences towards newer and larger homes

The survey shows that Vilnius residents are increasingly prioritising newer housing. 36% of respondents have bought a newly built home in recent years or plan to do so in the near future. Meanwhile, 29% of respondents prefer older homes, while 35% are still considering both options.

„For residents today, a newly built home represents much more than just a new house. Both the survey and sales data from our latest Sakai project indicate that buyers value lower operating costs, higher energy efficiency ratings, modern layouts, and a well-developed living environment. That is why, even as housing prices rise, some residents are willing to invest more if it enables them to buy a home that better meets their expectations,“ notes Čiplys.

Some Vilnius residents are also adjusting other criteria in their housing search. 27% of respondents say they are currently looking for a larger home than they had originally planned, while 19% are seeking a home closer to the city centre. Meanwhile, 18% of respondents had bought or are planning to buy a smaller home than originally intended, while 16% said they were opting for a property further from the city centre.

Now, when it comes to one of this year’s hottest topics – pension funds and their investment in real estate – both the survey and what we are seeing in Sakai sales suggest that such investments have not yet become a widespread trend. According to our data, this factor had a greater influence on the home-buying decision for around one-fifth of the population,“ says Čiplys.

A survey of Vilnius residents planning to purchase a home was conducted by the market and public opinion research company Spinter Tyrimai. The survey was carried out between 24 February and 17 March 2026, with 505 residents participating.