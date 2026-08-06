Civinity Engineering will design and install the indoor climate systems for the National Stadium in Vilnius

The designers have already started work. By the end of the summer, the team plans to finalise the technical solutions, integrate them into a building information model and prepare the working drawings required for installation. Installation work is scheduled to begin in September 2026 and be completed in July 2027. The parties have not disclosed the value of the contract.

Civinity Engineering is joining the project at a time when engineering and fit-out works at the stadium are intensifying. In mid-July, Naresta announced that 90 per cent of the reinforced concrete structures had been installed, the installation of the steel roof structures had begun and the main utility networks were being laid.

„This contract gives Civinity Engineering the opportunity to contribute to the delivery of one of the capital’s most important infrastructure projects. At the same time, the project symbolically reflects the Civinity Group’s Smart Green City strategy: we aim to create cities that are attractive to residents and visitors alike by harnessing advanced technologies and contributing to the delivery of strategically important projects. We believe Vilnius has every opportunity to become one of these cities, and the National Stadium is an important part of this development. We are pleased to be able to contribute to the project; for us, it is both a great honour and a significant responsibility,“ says Deividas Jacka, founder and Chairman of the Board of Civinity.

The microclimate will be controlled according to the stadium’s occupancy

The National Stadium will feature facilities for athletes and staff, changing areas, conference rooms, spectator circulation areas, catering kitchens, private boxes, TV broadcast and administrative facilities, and a museum. These spaces will be used at different times and with varying levels of intensity.

The administration and museum will operate daily. During matches or other events, the heaviest load will fall on the spectator areas, boxes, kitchens and some of the other facilities. The operation of the systems will be regulated according to actual occupancy, so that each area receives as much air, heat or cooling as is required at that time.

„The stadium’s daily load can increase from the normal operating conditions for the administration and museum to accommodate thousands of people during an event. In our design, we must account for this entire range, precisely control each zone and avoid using energy where it is not needed at that moment. We have to complete a large part of the work before installation begins. We resolve the key issues in the model so that the team on site can keep to the planned schedule,“ says Deividas Jacka.

In the working design, the technical solutions will be detailed down to specific installation drawings and coordinated with other parts of the stadium project. Civinity Engineering brings together designers, project managers and installation specialists in a single team. During the design phase, they immediately assess how the solution will be implemented on site and how it will fit in with the work of other teams.

„We chose our partner following a thorough evaluation. Even during the selection process, this team examined the project in depth, put forward sensible proposals and demonstrated that they could quickly mobilise the necessary specialists. The scale of the National Stadium requires a partner capable of maintaining its capacity right through to the completion of the works. We have worked together before, so we are familiar with the quality of the team’s work and their ability to collaborate,“ says Tadas Grincevičius, CEO of Naresta.

Installation will take place alongside the construction of the stadium

The installation of the HVAC systems will be coordinated with the overall project schedule and other works taking place on site. Once installation is complete, the commissioning, calibration and testing of the systems will begin. Specialists will test the systems under different operating conditions, adjust airflows and temperature settings, and prepare the systems for operation.

During events, the systems will need to respond quickly to the growing number of people. The stadium operator will be able to control different zones separately and reduce the air supply, heating or cooling in unused areas. Before the stadium opens, these modes will be tested and fine-tuned to ensure the systems operate reliably even under peak loads.

The National Stadium is being built at 27 Ozo Street and will form part of a 228,000 sq m complex being developed on a 22-hectare site. The stadium has been designed and is being built in accordance with UEFA Category IV requirements and the entire complex will meet the A++ energy efficiency class. The stadium is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2027.

The National Stadium project in Lithuania has been the focus of public attention for many years. Civinity Engineering regards this contract as one of its most high-profile projects in Lithuania. The company’s team will work on the site until the systems are commissioned and final inspections are carried out.

About the Civinity Group

Civinity is one of the largest groups providing building maintenance, engineering and related digital services in Northern Europe and the Baltic region. The group operates in Lithuania, Latvia, the United Kingdom and Southern European markets, including Croatia and Slovenia. Civinity manages more than 5 million sqm of residential floor space, serves more than 1,600 commercial clients and has completed more than 2,000 engineering projects.

About Naresta

Naresta is one of Lithuania’s largest construction companies, operating since 1994. The company is currently building the National Stadium in Vilnius, the Saulės private grammar school complex, the AMPÉRA mixed-use development, the innovative Northway centre for cell therapy and personalised medicine within Bio City – Europe’s largest biotechnology city, developed by the Northway Group. Other projects include building Europe’s first sweet protein (brazzein) production plant and a multi-purpose shooting range at the Rūdninkai training ground; the company is also carrying out the modernisation of the first phase of the A. Goštautas neighbourhood re-development. This year, Naresta completed construction work on the fourth phase of Cyber City, the high-end residential complexes Sanguškų Parkas and Žygimantų 12, and the Snow Hotel Druskininkai.