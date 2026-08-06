SBA Home and Klaipėda City Council are renovating the Dangė riverside; the investment totals EUR 140,000

Handcrafted benches, a window into the production process and improved facilities

The renovation work on the section of the quay near the Klaipėdos Baldai factory, which began in April, will soon be completed. The refurbished space will open to the public on 26 August at 2.30 pm – everyone is invited to the event.

“At the SBA Group, we view the communities in which we operate as neighbours with whom we want to create ever more beautiful and people-friendly cities. The quay, refurbished in collaboration with Klaipėda City Council, will be more convenient for pedestrians and cyclists, and I believe the unique, handcrafted benches created by our company teams will inspire creativity. Our colleagues designed all the benches installed here, and each one has its own meaning,” says Tadas Dručkus, one of the project’s initiators and Head of SBA’s Innovo Logistika.

After the event, SBA Home will invite visitors to take a look at what usually remains behind the scenes – production, the people, the processes and the company’s history. Event participants will have the exclusive opportunity to visit the Klaipėdos Baldai factory and take part in a guided tour. Places are limited, so advance registration is required. Further information and the registration link can be found on the SBA Group Facebook page.

According to Mr Dručkus, the opportunity to explore the factory will not end with the tour alone. In addition to the refurbished quay, the Klaipėdos Baldai team has also installed several ‘windows into production’, through which Klaipėda residents will be able to watch the company’s robots in action every day and gain a close-up insight into the furniture manufacturing processes.

Total investment by the business and the local council – EUR 140,000

The local council will use its own funds to develop the section of the quay near the Klaipėdos Baldai factory: it will widen the footpaths, install a pontoon at the riverbank and improve the surrounding area. Meanwhile, teams from various companies within the SBA Home group have designed unique benches, which will also be installed beside the river.

The project will also create a special area where passers-by can observe the furniture manufacturing processes, while educational materials will provide a better understanding of Klaipėdos Baldai operations.

The total value of the project is approximately EUR 140,000.