SBA Urban leases 1,000 sqm in the Hermanas business centre in Kaunas

A hub for technology businesses is taking shape

The left bank of the Nemunas River, which is undergoing active development, is gradually becoming the new centre of Kaunas. The Hermanas business centre, in which a total of over EUR 35 million has been invested, is becoming a magnet for companies creating high added value. The first tenants moved into the business centre at the start of the year, and an increasing number of technology companies are expressing interest in the business premises.

„We are constantly monitoring the market situation and seeing how the commercial property sector is changing – businesses are making decisions based on the completed building, having assessed its actual quality, infrastructure and the potential of the location. That is precisely why Hermanas is already built, and we are currently in talks regarding more than 70 per cent of its occupancy,“ says Andrius Mikalauskas, CEO of Urban LIVE, the company developing Nemunaičiai district.

The ground floor of the business centre will house the iLunch restaurant chain, the speciality coffee shop Moka and the design showroom Skandinaviški Interjerai. In this way, the new business centre will become not only a workplace but also a vibrant neighbourhood hub for residents, employees and visitors.

More space and flexibility for a growing team

According to Gailė Janukėnė, CPO at Nord Security, the decision to choose the Hermanas business centre was driven not only by the need for larger premises for the growing team, but also by the desire for a space that reflects the organisation’s culture and can be easily adapted to ensure a comfortable working environment.

„As our team grew, we were looking for a more spacious office that would meet our current and future needs. It is important to us to have a modern business centre, a convenient location in the city, ergonomic working conditions, sustainable solutions and the opportunity to design the office spaces ourselves. The SBA Urban team is doing everything they can to help us create a comfortable office for our staff,“ says Gailė Janukėnė.

According to Janukėnė, the new office will provide greater flexibility in planning workspaces and allow different teams to grow comfortably.

The new office is set to feature open-plan workspaces complemented by meeting rooms, quieter areas for individual work and staff break areas. It is currently planned that up to 100 Nord Security employees will be based at the new office.

Hermanas – a new-generation business centre in Kaunas

Hermanas, an eight-storey business centre with an A++ energy efficiency rating, offers more than 10,600 sqm of modern office space on the banks of the Nemunas River, in Kaunas’ new Nemunaičiai district. In the coming years, the Hermanas neighbourhood will be enhanced by a new pedestrian and cycle bridge to Nemunas Island, the redevelopment of H. and O. Minkovskių Street, and the planned M. K. Čiurlionis Concert Hall.

The business centre forms part of the Nemunaičiai district, which is being developed across an area of more than 6 hectares; SBA Urban, together with its partner TABA Invest, plans to invest more than EUR 250 million in the project. Residential projects, business centres and public spaces are being developed within the neighbourhood, to create a new mixed-use city centre in Kaunas.