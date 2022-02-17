The paradox of delayed deliveries by Lietuvos post: the regulator assures that the number of complaints has not increased

"The RRT has not noticed an increase in the number of complaints about delays or delays in the delivery of parcels in recent weeks," RRT public relations officer Rasa Karalienė said in a commentary sent to Elta.

"According to the legislation regulating postal activities, postal service providers are not liable for delays in delivering postal items. However, compensation for damages could be expected in case of loss or damage of a postal item," notes R. Karalienė.

According to the RRT website, the Postal Law provides that a sender may file a claim against a postal service provider within six months from the date of dispatch of the postal item for a missing or damaged postal item.

The law also stipulates that the postal service provider must respond to a user's complaint about the provision of the postal service within 14 days of receiving the complaint. If the service provider has not replied to the complaint within this time limit, the resident can contact the RRT by submitting a copy of their objection to the service provider.