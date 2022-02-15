Mečys Laurinkus. Putin and Xi Jinping meeting hints at a new era

The comments of Russia's ambassador to the EU, V. Chizhov, are still restrained: „It seems that the meeting has confused the opponents. They did not expect the common position between Russia and China to go this far.“

And not just because the Chinese leader shared Putin's categorically negative view on further NATO enlargement, especially Ukraine and Georgia.

A broad statement by the two heads of state on international security and cooperation in various formats was circulated.

The Lithuanian media extracted from the meeting only a negative statement on NATO enlargement and a reference to the agreement to supply Russian gas to China.

In my view, the statement is full of interesting things. For many years, both Russia and China have been the subject of severe criticism from democratic states for their gross violations of human rights and authoritarianism.

And China, too, persecutes critics of the Uighurs, Tibet, and the 'system'.

Indeed, the criticism of Russia focuses mainly on the person of Putin, who, directly or otherwise, kills his opponents.

In the statement, the two presidents found a typical response to the criticism: „Democracy is not built on a template. Depending on the political and social structure, history, traditions and cultural specificity of a given country, its citizens choose the form of Democracy that corresponds to the specificities of that country. The right to decide whether a state is democratic rests solely with its inhabitants.“

It is argued that China and Russia have long democratic traditions, but they are different from those in Western Europe.

The statement calls on all countries to respect the diversity of civilisations and cultures. The latter concepts are not accidental, nor is the „multipolar world“ associated with them in a geopolitical context.

They are increasingly common in geopolitical discourse and often rather strident. For example, as Putin prepares to travel to Turkey, Perincek, the country's influential party leader, has described the forthcoming visit as a road map for the region and the world to achieve a common understanding.

Perincek's son, a professor and historian at Istanbul University, is less diplomatic: „Fortunately, the era of Atlanticism is coming to an end.

As the joint statement by Putin and Xi Jinping underlined, we are at the dawn of the Eurasian era.

The US is losing its leading role, and the US has no more power. The US can no longer change other governments at will, as it used to. The defeat in Afghanistan and the 'colour revolution' in Kazakhstan. NATO, therefore, has no future. Maybe in 20 years, it will not exist at all.“

By the way, there are many texts on the transformation from unipolar to multipolar world governance.

In the Lithuanian political science space, a recent study by the writer and philosopher V. Rubavičius, „Civilisational Imagination in Russian and Turkish Geopolitics“, stands out.

These countries are presented in the broad context of their political and cultural development seeking a distinctive ideological basis for their political decisions or ambitions, different from the Western's modernist model, alien to their cultures.

„What is the source of the impetus for modernity and modernisation and the global force behind these developments? – It is self-evident that Western civilisation and its technological „spearhead“ in the USA.

But this clarity is increasingly being undermined by the rising economic and political power of China and other major regional powers, and we are witnessing a discourse of an increasingly multipolar world picture in international relations and geopolitics and related demand for a restructuring of global power relations.“

This passage can be supplemented by the famous historian Bumblauskas: „Russia is increasingly showing that it is not for nothing that Huntington classified it as a different civilisation. Russia has no games with Europe, with the West, and will have no games with the West, even though we love the likes of Sakharov, Nemtsov and Solzhenitsyn.“

In Danilevsky's notorious book „Russia and Europe“, written a century and a half ago, we read: „From a common cultural-historical point of view, Russia cannot be part of Europe, either in origin or in the embodiment. And there are only two options for it: either to create a distinctive cultural unit together with the other Slavs or to lose all historical, cultural significance – to be nothing.“

The study reveals the meaning and significance of these aspirations in an original and unprecedented way in Lithuania.

Russia's geopolitical ambitions are compared to „Turkey's increasingly pronounced civilisational turn“, when „Turkey began to strengthen its ties with the Turkic states of Central Asia“ and „Eurasianist ideas began to be revived and disseminated among Turkish intellectuals“. As a result, „Turkey stops imagining itself as a bridge and becomes a centre stage, with a civilisational ideology based on Islamic principles taking hold in the political and military elite...“

One can argue with such ideas, but it is still a new way of looking at Russia, Turkey and a rapidly changing world.