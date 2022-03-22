A political analyst who spoke about the Iron Curtain warned that Russia is already making a big mistake

The political analyst, who has been following the war in Ukraine, says that he sees signs of unease in Lithuania as well, where, in his opinion, the rhetoric that has not been learnt from previous mistakes is being heard. Moreover, Jurkonis said, Lithuania's own mistakes should also be remembered.

"The Iron Curtain will come down, but not from Russia and Belarus, but from our side. We hear this in various speeches that there can be no hope there - never and never. The local population will be subjected to enormous terror - what we saw in Belarus in 2020 will happen in Russia at a very accelerated pace. However, suppose we think that we are solving the Ukrainian issue - helping Ukraine to rebuild - and forget everything. In that case, we will simply postpone another war," Jurkonis said in a special programme on Lietuvos rytas TV.

Signal to the West

The VU TSPMI lecturer used the term "Iron Curtain" to assess the issue of negotiations between Russia and Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced at the weekend that he was ready to negotiate with Vladimir Putin but immediately stressed that if the talks were to fail, the threat of a third world war would be imminent.

"First of all, this is a signal to the West that the help that is being asked for is needed in any case. But, at the same time, it signals that there is not much hope of reaching an agreement, which is also understandable. Despite the fact that there is one goal and it would suit both sides - stopping the war, stopping the losses - it would be quite difficult to reconcile the positions on many other goals", Jurkonis assessed Zelensky's words.

He said that sooner or later, the negotiations will gain momentum, but an agreement is another matter. The negotiating positions of Russia and Ukraine are so far radically different, although the Ukrainians have started to say that they do not want to join NATO now. On Sunday, in the LRT programme "The Topic of the Day", Mr Zelensky's adviser Oleksiy Arestovich relayed the President's words: "Ukraine's borders were like in 1991."

According to Jurkonis, when it comes to negotiations, one should also look at Belarus.

"From what the Ukrainians are saying, at least some of them tend to agree that NATO is not calling. Not because they don't want to, but because they are unlikely to be accepted by NATO in the near future," Yurkonis said. - There are other things that are worrying. I understand that Ukraine rightly wants and will demand that all of Ukraine's territory - including the Donbas and Crimea. But I fear that there is one side that will not give in, and Russian troops will remain on its territory. No one will resist and take it as a given. Of course, I am talking about Belarus."

"If we had imposed sanctions earlier, there would have been no war"

The war in Ukraine caused by Russia has changed the geopolitical field in Europe and around the world. And Ukraine itself asks the West very difficult questions every day. In assessing the Western world's attitude during the first weeks of the war in Ukraine, Yurkonis sees "the effect of a glass half full, half empty."

"There is a glass-half-full, glass-half-empty effect. We would find arguments where we reacted well. Maybe too late, but the weapons have been supplied, the public support is there, the European Union (EU) societies have reacted. But, of course, Berlin's posture could have been quicker, and the country still has a lot of decisions to make," said Mr Jurkonis. - We have heard arguments that if we give up oil and gas (Russian - ed.), our societies will suffer. Our societies are already suffering. The opportunity cost of support is already being incurred today and this needs to be looked at."

Mr Jurkonis stressed that if one does not want to look at the situation through a value prism, it is possible to take a very pragmatic view.

"If we had imposed sanctions earlier, there would have been no war, no refugees, and we would have suffered fewer losses," the political analyst said.

Suggests that everyone answer a simple question for themselves

Putin's threats and the constant bombing of cities by Russian forces are, Jurkonis is convinced, a consequence of the denial of the obvious signs of a Western threat.

"When we talk about human rights, freedoms, democracy - this is not a soft thing. I understand that geopolitics and tanks are more important for the military, but tanks and geopolitics come into play when rights and freedoms are not upheld in neighbouring states. When they say: 'Let us stay out of this supposedly domestic issue, and we will be left alone'. We have been hearing these arguments for years, and we have the consequences", Jurkonis criticised the West's overly lax posture before the war.

"Today, it is said that the Russians did not do something - certainly not enough - but neither did we. We also flirted with the Kremlin - we bought oil gas, we were involved in all kinds of nuclear energy matters. There was cooperation," Yurkonis stressed. - To not see one's own guilt and to say and deny that the Russian and Belarusian populations have been repressed at all... Where will this resistance come from if they are constantly arrested, beaten or forced to leave? There will be no resistance."

According to the political scientist, one of the most striking examples is the change in attitude towards Mr Zelensky during the war. For many, he became a hero during the war, whereas he was the subject of much criticism before that.