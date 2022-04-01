Assessed options to stop the transit of Russian and Belarusian goods – delayed, but it would be a blow

Aleksandras Izgorodinas, an economist at the communication agency Brandonomika, spoke about the impact of such actions on the Lithuanian and Eastern economies in the programme „Aktualusis interviu“ (Current Interview) on Žinių Radio.

– Why is it difficult to implement this decision, even if the transit countries are in favour of blocking it?

– I don't think it is challenging to implement the decision. I believe it is possible to implement it, and I think we should talk about and take stock of our relations with Russia and Belarus.

– What would be the impact on the economies of European countries?

– Basically, there is better news and worse news. As far as the Lithuanian industry is concerned, the good news is that it is quite small: Russia accounts for 1.7% of all Lithuanian exports, Belarus for only 0.5%. Therefore, for this sector, I think the risks are low. Still, there are some theoretical risks in the logistics sector because last year, Russia and Belarus accounted for a third of Lithuania's total re-exports in the logistics sector areas.

Consumption in Europe is growing at the moment, and it is possible for those who work in the Russian and Belarusian markets to simply move to Europe. So there is a third risk, which I think is more or less manageable, and that is the important aspect.

We import many raw materials from Russia and Belarus – wood, metals, plastics – but I think it will be possible to have suppliers from other countries. Still, at the moment, the prices on the raw materials market are quite high.

But can businesses easily switch, or would it take longer?

– As far as transporters are concerned, I think it is possible to switch, and as far as imports are concerned, it is the same. Of course, it will take some time because the world economy is growing quite fast, and raw materials are already scarce, so it will take some time to reorient. For hauliers, it would also be possible to reorient themselves more quickly. Europe is well known to Lithuanian hauliers – it accounts for the absolute largest share of Lithuania's transport structure. One way or another, this will require some effort from companies.

– Where is the problem? Why are we talking about it and delaying it while Russian and Belarusian trucks are still successfully passing through Lithuania?

– Actually, this is more of a political issue, and it is largely up to the government structures to decide. If a decision is made, I think businesses should react accordingly and look for alternatives. The good news is that we are no longer heavily dependent on Russia and Belarus, either for imports or exports. A reorientation of markets is certainly possible.

– As the Prime Minister points out, this is an EU decision, but I understand that you are saying that it can be the government's decision?

– It is difficult to say because this is more of a legal question. In any case, it has to be a political decision. In parallel, we should also think about stimulating and supporting business because the biggest risk that arises is the lack of working capital. This is a risk for carriers and for other sectors. In addition, the reorientation and higher raw material prices mean that companies need more money to cover the purchase of raw materials.

– How would Belarus and Russia be affected if Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland and Finland joined?

– It would be a blow. The more EU countries, the greater the risk and the greater the problems for Russia and Belarus. One very important thing to understand is that both economies are heavily dependent on exports. The further we go, the more dependent we will become because the sanctions have increased domestic consumption.

The more countries that join in the solution, the greater the loss in the long term. In terms of the economic impact on Russia, the key aspect should not only be in terms of imports and exports but in terms of the EU's decisions and the specific factors that would be directed towards increasing energy independence – reducing gas and oil imports.

If we look at Lithuania, almost 70% of Lithuania's total oil and gas imports from the European Union are not covered by the EU. of. Lithuania's imports from Russia were not metals, not anything else, but oil and its products.

– Sometimes, the argument is made that we do not want to impose sanctions because they will make us worse off – is this more of an excuse than a real argument?

– I think it is. I think there are solutions to help companies, to help the population, and I am not even talking about the Lithuanian aspect, but about the European Commission (EC) aspect. They did their homework well during the coronavirus crisis: they printed money, they issued European bonds. You can think of something similar at the EC level – the EC issues bonds, the European Central Bank buys them, and the money is distributed proportionally among the Member States.

There are several areas. These are to reduce foreign trade dependence on Russia and reduce energy dependence.

– A little bit more about the Russian roubles, they are a challenge in Europe. How do you see this situation and what can we expect, whether countries like Germany will pay for gas or not?

– I think they will not pay because you have more of a legal, contractual aspect. If it is written that the gas is to be paid for in euros, then the European area countries and the EU will certainly pay in euros, I think.

The idea behind this action by Russia, as it seems to me, is that there would be a support for the Russian rouble and thus an increase in demand for the rouble.

The indirect help could be to curb inflation because the higher the Russian rouble, the theoretically slower inflation is. However, I understand that the Russian authorities are very concerned about the inflation risk to the economy, so I would be very cautious about paying for gas in roubles.