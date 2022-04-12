Last Friday, Z. Jedinskis, one of the leaders of the Union of Polish Electoral Action-Christian Families of Lithuania (UPE-LCA-CFU), suspended his membership in the party.

In doing so, he has bypassed the party itself, which was already planning to do so. Following Jedinsky's move, the leader of the LLRA-KCS, Tomasz Tomasz Tomaszewski, distanced himself from the storm that had been stirred up by his statements that Poland should leave NATO and form an alliance with Russia.

The party has sworn that it is loyal to Lithuania and is generally "pro-Western".

A classic example of the behaviour of wriggling out of a situation in order to make matters worse for oneself! At first, you try to pretend that nothing happened, that Z.Jedinskis was just stating his "personal opinion", which even needs to be respected and defended.

And then, when the smell of saliva begins to sting your nostrils, you try to show the principle, but again, completely unconvincing. What does suspension mean? Like disassociation, like not? And at some point, that membership may no longer be suspended? Under what conditions?

In a word, it is clear that this is an attempt at subterfuge, with the actor himself agreeing that he will do it and not the party. And why does it not want to do this? Because it does not want to upset its 'one-party' voters, who form an important part of the electorate.

But in trying to get out of the way, it is the rake that is hit the hardest. That is Poland. It is hard to imagine how such things are being reacted to in Warsaw.

After all, it is not only the Polish Government but also the public that is currently experiencing a huge upsurge in support for Ukraine, which is surprising even to the Poles themselves, and which is prompting talk of a qualitatively new phase in relations with that country.

When, after the annexation of Crimea, Tomaševski himself celebrated 9 May with Georgian 'koloradke', it was a good blow to his party in Poland, with which the LLRA-KCS has a vital link. However, compared to the current scandal, these may be mere specks.

And if you don't get involved now, it will only get worse - in the same direction that Jedinstvo is heading.