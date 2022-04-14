Kubilius and Mazuronis see shocking images in Ukraine: Kyiv residents have a different view from experts

After talks with locals, the latter said that the people of Kyiv are far from feeling at ease, even though Russian forces have moved eastwards, Russian President Vladimir Putin's behaviour is becoming more and more unpredictable, and that a nuclear weapon targeting Ukraine could become part of his attempt to write his own history in the history books.

„For some time now, I have seen Putin as a high-level criminal, fascist and out of touch with common sense. And it is impossible to try to somehow predict such people, to predict their actions. He is in a situation where he can do anything.

He is 70 years old, he has everything, his life is practically over, and his desire to write in some textbooks or to take the role of a historical personality, as he imagines it, can lead to such things that would be impossible to explain to us,“ Mazuronis said in the programme „Not for the Press“ on the lrytas.lt portal.

Will they try to raid Kyiv again?

The Labour Party representative said that he had heard from Ukrainians that they do not believe that the Russian army will not return to Kyiv. He recalled that Russian troops had withdrawn from the Kyiv region mainly because they had been ordered to concentrate their forces in the east.

„One message we heard very clearly in Kyiv. Nobody really expects everything to end at Kyiv – the troops have left, and that's it. Everybody expects a return. Everybody in Kyiv is preparing for a fight. It seems that this is only a temporary pause and that this issue will certainly be revisited.

Those public insinuations that the plan to take Kyiv has been abandoned are, as we have understood, regarded with more than a little scepticism by the Ukrainians themselves. They withdrew because they needed to concentrate all their forces in the east of Ukraine.

I think that they themselves are a little tired of the extended front because it was very broad. Having concentrated their forces in one region, having achieved a major and minor victory, they will certainly move backwards, according to the Ukrainians,“ Mazuronis warned.

Mazuronis: I wouldn't wish this on anyone in my lifetime

A few days ago, Mazuronis, who visited Ukraine with an international group of politicians assembled by MEP A. Kubilius, says he realised that even the very different groups of people living here have one thing in common – the determination to fight to the end, not to give up and to defend their country.

„What we have seen is shocking and indescribable, with all the cities destroyed. For example, in Irpin, where 100 000 inhabitants once lived, 95 000 are evacuated. The city is completely destroyed. The infrastructure is nil.

When you walk through the streets in Buche and see the body parts still lying around, the mass graves with 300 bodies, with only three military personnel, the rest civilians, with the brutal marks of torture... Their eyes burnt out, their shins shot.

When, in the camp where the Kadyrovtsy lived, 18 women, young and underage, are found in the basement after they have left, having been raped and tortured there for two weeks and then killed on their way out, it is very difficult to describe the feelings and the experience that you see there. I would never wish to see that with my own eyes in my lifetime,“ he said.

Kubilius: if the regime is not crushed, Putin will return

For his part, Kubilius said he was convinced that Ukrainians themselves would not lack the determination to fight but that the most important thing was that they would not lack it because of the increased support for Ukraine and the tougher sanctions against Russia, which are still being trampled by the West.

„We have two fronts – the military front in Ukraine, which needs to be helped, given the weapons they need, not the ones we have in our warehouses. The other front is the Western capitals. And on the supply of arms, and on sanctions, and on all the other things. The question is whether the West will get tired. We need to make the West understand that this is also our war“, he said.

For this reason, Berlin is the next stop for the parliamentarians visiting Ukraine. The fear is that the West will not start pressing Kyiv to sign a peace agreement as soon as possible, which, according to Mr Kubilius, would not help to secure any victory because an unbroken Putin would try to repeat his moves again.

„What we have seen in Bucha, Irpinna, the massacres and the demolitions – what we are witnessing in the way the Moscow regime operates, there is no longer any other word for it than a new Nazi or fascist regime. If this is our war, what is the purpose of this war? Then you remember the history of Nazi Germany, the history of Japan during the Second World War.

If it is a fascist regime, with all the massacres and so on, then Putin, seeing that he cannot achieve anything, will say let us sign for peace. Such a peace does not achieve anything. It gives Putin two years off, and he comes back again. The only thing that helped in the Second World War with Japan and Germany was the total crushing“, the MEP explained.

Kubilius did not dare to speculate on what else Putin has to do to finally wake up the West.

„But here again, I see historical analogies. If you think back to the beginning of the Second World War, Churchill and Great Britain were alone, defending themselves, and the US was still talking about neutrality. Right up to December, right up to Pearl Harbor“, he recalled.

More resistant to foreign pain?

Mazuronis echoed the MEP. According to him, people in the West are pragmatic and will not understand the situation until they experience it for themselves.

„They feel someone else's pain in a slightly different way. The result of the inhospitable policy in the West is that the French President is facing very serious challenges in the presidential elections in the domestic political arena. One of the reasons for this is the possession of a sleek, invertebrate, characterless, unstable position. Germany faces a similar situation,“ the MEP noted.

Kubilius pointed out that the decisions of such invertebrate politicians can ultimately be influenced by their own voters. Recent polls conducted in France, Germany, Italy and Poland have shown that around 70-80% of the citizens of these countries are in favour of tougher sanctions against Russia, even at the expense of their own wallets.

„Politicians are out of time. Voter opinion has shifted very strongly towards Ukraine, and leaders will have to feel very strong pressure from their voters. In my opinion, this will be one of the decisive factors that will push governments to take decisions“, the MEP reflected.