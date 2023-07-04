Is it a recession or not yet? Threats are unfounded, they say, but there are reasons not to give up

„Let's not forget that a 3% contraction was recently announced, followed by a revised 2.1% contraction. Apparently, there has been another revision of the quarterly data. However, let's not pay too much attention to the specific figure,“ economist Algirdas Bartkus said on the „Lietuvos rytas“ TV programme „Nauja diena“ (New Day).

A slight downward correction was recorded in production volumes. But let's look at the accompanying indicators – the labour market. If companies have orders, they hire. If they lose orders, they lay off. And correspondingly: if unemployment falls, it is a sign that additional people have been hired and companies have work.

Registered unemployment data show that registered unemployment fell by 12814 persons in May compared to April. A comparison of May this year with May last year shows that unemployment is 10 000 lower.

Comparing the average of the first five months of this year with the first five months of last year, unemployment is now down by 12 000 people. And, I would stress, we are talking here about the figures provided by the Employment Service, figures that no one can argue with.

In the first quarter of this year, compared with the same period last year, we have 20 000 more jobs. The labour market indicators are really good.

On the one hand, it shows that the contraction is a correction towards normality after the post-Covidian recovery. This means that there are no goods left in the production structure that was linked to the coronavirus epidemic and no funds that were diverted to excess consumption. But the employment statistics show that the economy is in a good and fairly stable state.

The good and the bad at the same time are that we have a problem with prices and that unemployment has shrunk – there is no reason to sound the alarm bells and shout about rising unemployment.

At the same time, it is a specific warning: when it comes to inflation, we will not have an easy time controlling costs in the labour market. Unemployment will fall, and wage pressures will remain, followed by labour costs and prices.

What should people do – give up on a rainy day?

Saving for emergencies is always good. Comparing current savings with what it was around 2015, the number of people putting money aside has increased by a third.

Retail sales are showing a correction in a positive direction, with price levels falling for the second month in a row, and employment is almost perfect. I see no reason to prepare for a black day, but there is no need to be very wasteful.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has set very high-interest rates, which can be increased several times.

What are the most important levers to control inflation?

For the second month in a row, the price level has fallen, albeit modestly, so we should not yet talk about deflation.

This is the warm season when agricultural prices naturally fall. If this trend continues, we will see the same trend throughout the summer and maybe even into early autumn.

More consolidation is needed between government and business, an understanding that the price increases have backfired on the business itself, hitting them with higher ECB interest rates.

There should also be clarity on energy prices. The price of gas on the world markets is now what it was at the end of 2021, which means that it must surely be acceptable to the consumer, and perhaps even a little too low in terms of the interests of the seller.

Oil prices are at 2014 levels and have been adjusted downwards at the pumps, and gas prices, if there are any questions, should be discussed between business and the company that buys the gas for Lithuania. But these are technical details.

So, can we say that the recession scares are not entirely unfounded?

They are not justified, but I would not throw up my hands at a recession. There is no need to panic, but let us bear in mind that interest rates are unprecedentedly high, and the construction sector will neither deliver nor sell at these rates.

Since the credit burden on the buyer will be high, the construction sector could offset the increase in interest rates through the building materials: it will write to the suppliers of building materials, who will write to the suppliers of raw materials, thus pushing the pressure further and further down the chain.

If prices of building materials could be reduced, the effect of interest rate increases could be offset, but this is unlikely to happen. In that case, the construction sector will not be able to enjoy the gains it has enjoyed in the past.

The other component is cost: the cost of labour has risen quite sharply. The strong interest rate pressure is forcing buyers in Europe to squeeze prices: when they order goods from our companies, they put strong downward pressure on prices. Whether we can control costs is a good question. Labour costs are a big part of it, and raising the minimum wage encourages the growth of wages that are below the average but above the minimum wage.

In labour-intensive sectors, this is quite important. Raising the minimum wage will lead to higher wages, which will not allow costs to be controlled. In the future, this risks losing markets.