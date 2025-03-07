The latest rankings revealed some interesting facts: a generous gift to Paluckas, a solid advance to the whole Government

The Social Democrats' Prime Minister Paluckas was particularly generous. 47.7% of respondents rated this politician favourably and 27.9% unfavourably.

It may be recalled that in September last year, before the Seimas elections, a Vilmorus poll showed that only 21.1% of the population had a favourable opinion of the then Conservative Prime Minister, Šimonytė, while 60.3% had an unfavourable opinion.

By the way, many current Cabinet of Ministers members are rated better than the previous ones. For example, 30.2% of respondents have a favourable opinion of the Minister of Social Security and Labour Ruginienė, while 19.9% have an unfavourable opinion of her.

In the autumn of last year, the results for her predecessor, Šilinskas, who had been in office for a short time, were 8.1% and 20.5%, respectively.

The difference is even more significant when comparing the ratings of the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The current minister, Budrys, scored 27.3 per cent positive and 17.9 per cent negative, while only 12.6 per cent of the respondents in September had a favourable opinion of the former Minister Landsbergis, who was then the leader of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats, and 72.2 per cent had an unfavourable opinion of the former. This figure was the most disliked politician in the country in terms of the difference between favourable and unfavourable opinions.

Most of the current heads of ministries are much better regarded than their predecessors.

For example, the Minister of Economy and Innovation, Savickas, has 20.2% favourable and 18.5% unfavourable opinions (ex-Minister Armonaitė has 17.2% and 57.1%, respectively), and the Minister of Culture, Birutis has 22.3% favourable and 17.2% unfavourable opinions, and the Minister of Energy, Vaičiūnas has 16.3% favourable and 18.5% unfavourable opinions (ex-Minister Kreivys has 7.7% and 56.4%, respectively).

Five members of the current Government were rated more favourably than unfavourably.

Only the former Ministers of National Defence and Agriculture, Kasčiūnas and Starkevičius, achieved such results at the end of their term. Their successors, Šakalienė and Hofmanas, have not yet earned a positive grade.

The popularity of Skvernelis, the Speaker of the Seimas and leader of the Democratic Union Vardan Lietuvos (In the Name of Lithuania), has increased in recent months. Still, the ratings of President Nausėda and Žemaitaitis, the leader of the party Nemuno aušra (Dawn of the Nemunas), have dropped.

This politician is often mentioned negatively, so it is likely not surprising that the number of those who rate him favourably is lower than those who do not.

However, 9.3% of respondents said that Žemaitaitis is the one who best represents their interests. In this table, the leader of Nemuno Aušra is only behind President Nausėda (14.4%) but ahead of both Prime Minister Paluckas (6.7%) and the Speaker of the Seimas, Skvernelis (5.6%).

However, the biggest disaster has befallen the Chair of the Social Democratic Party, MEP Blinkevičiūtė.

Regarding the difference between positive and negative grades (-33.5), she became the most disliked politician in the country. The population did not forgive the deception of Ms Blinkevičiūtė when she refused to take up the post of Prime Minister after the parliamentary elections won by the left, and only 25.6% gave her a positive rating. In comparison, 59.1% gave her an unfavourable one. In September last year, the figures were 47.7 per cent and 29.6 per cent respectively.

The popularity of the Social Democrats has also fallen. In the Seimas elections, they had 19.32% of the vote in a multi-member constituency, while if the elections were held now, they would have 14.7%. The left is still in the lead in the party standings, but it shares the lead with Nemunas Aušra, which has maintained the same number of supporters.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives have suffered the most significant decline among the six parliamentary parties ranked.