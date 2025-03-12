Skvernelis urges not to wait for a 'great saviour': we need to be able to look after ourselves

„We have come a long way as a country during our independence: we have nurtured a new generation of free-thinking citizens with democratic values, and we have become members of the European Union and NATO.

We are making Lithuania's name known worldwide for its achievements in sport and science, innovative solutions in high technology, and even the space industry. This year, we finally broke the last ties of dependence with the aggressor, and together with the Baltic States, we celebrate our energy independence,“ Skvernelis said during the solemn commemoration of March 11th in the Seimas.

„It seems we have done everything. But today's geopolitical context, new challenges to democracies and the daily changing positions of world leaders show that we need to cherish our freedom more than ever and to be independent in every sense,“ he stressed.

According to Skvernelis, 35 years ago, Lithuania achieved its dream, and it did so peacefully, through parliamentary means—without war. However, he regretted, „Even in this way of achieving independence, it was not possible to avoid the brutal last gasp of the Soviet empire and the bloodshed of the fateful events of January 13th.“

„We can safely say that 35 years ago, we achieved our dream. We have achieved it, and we have lived in peace. Believing that this will always be the case, freedom and independence are a given, a matter of course. However, the war in Ukraine three years ago showed how easily dreams can be shattered,“ said the Speaker of the Seimas.

In the current circumstances, Skvernelis continued, Lithuania needs to focus and take decisions related to the country's security and defence – a responsibility which, he said, cannot be passed on to others and wait for a „great saviour“.

„We cannot simply entrust it to the cauldron of nations and expect solutions that will benefit us. The example of Ukraine shows that the main side may not even be invited to the so-called peace negotiating table and that peace agreements today are turning into deals of sorts“, the parliamentary speaker said.

„Together with the rest of Europe, we must be able to make our own decisions and take care of our own countries' security, and we must be independent of the external armaments that we have been proud of for so many years and have slept soundly in,“ he added.

Therefore, in conclusion, Skvernelis recalled the text of the oath of office of a Member of the Seimas – each MP pledged „to be loyal to the Republic of Lithuania, (...) to protect the integrity of its lands, and to strengthen Lithuania's independence by all means“.

„These are not empty words. I hope everyone who has spoken this oath out loud is ready to follow it daily. And, if necessary, to defend the homeland, its freedom and independence,“ said Skvernelis.

ELTA recalls that on March 11th, 1990, exactly 35 years ago, the Supreme Council-Seimas adopted the Act of Restoration of Independence.

In this document, the Supreme Council of Lithuania, expressing the will of the people, decided and solemnly proclaimed that the exercise of the sovereign powers of the Lithuanian State, which had been abolished by a foreign power in 1940, was restored and that Lithuania was once again an independent State.

Speaker of the Seimas: witnessing Ukraine's struggle, we realise again the price of freedom

As we commemorate the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Lithuania's independence and witness Ukraine's struggle against Russia, we are even more aware of the price of freedom, says Saulius Skvernelis, Speaker of the Seimas.

„35 years ago, we were waiting with all our hopes for important news about the fate of all of us. We still remember well the feeling of uncertainty, the unpredictability of the aggressor, the importance of support and, above all, the hope that everything will turn out the way we want it to,“ said Skvernelis at the ceremony of raising the flags of the three Baltic States.

„Today, as we see Ukraine's struggle for its freedom, it is as if we are again following the same path as we did in the 90s. We are once again remembering that inexorable inner desire for freedom, and we are once again realising the price of freedom and how important it is not to be left alone on this path,“ the Speaker of the Seimas said.

Skvernelis noted that it was important not to forget the path the Lithuanian state had taken over more than three decades and what had been achieved.

„Let us not forget our path and let us support those who today are forced to fight the freedom struggle anew, in brutal conditions, undergoing inhuman torture, but without losing hope of victory and without giving in to fear. Let us raise our tricolour high and continue to walk bravely along the path of independence we have chosen,“ said the Speaker of the Seimas.

