Kubilius: today is a historically significant day

„The day itself is historically significant because, if historians were to compare, it is probably the first time that the European Union is making such big decisions in the field of defence.

Until now, defence has not been the subject of the European Union but of NATO and individual Member States. Of course, the situation on the European continent is why such decisions are being taken, and these decisions are only the beginning of the road,“ Kubilius said from a distance.

According to the Commissioner, the White Book is a roadmap to 2030.

„Why 2030? There are no secrets because we all repeat and quote that various important intelligence institutions of the European Union – national, German, Danish and others – publicly announce that according to the data and forecasts that they have, Russia may be ready to test NATO and European Union countries with its new aggression.

Or, as the German intelligence chief said, to test the functioning of NATO's Article 5 until 2030,“ Kubilius recalled.

Europe has a very compressed time frame and significant challenges, the Euro commissioner stressed.

„The EU countries' defence capabilities are insufficient, as the NATO leadership also confirms. NATO is developing new military capability targets, which are becoming the basis for us to continue planning what and how we should produce.

Money is needed to produce it and for countries to buy it, and these capabilities are being created. Again, the figures are known: up to EUR 800 billion in additional opportunities over four years,“ said Mr Kubilius.

However, Kubilius pointed out that these are opportunities for the Member States—how much they will use them remains an open question.

„If they use the idealistic option if they use it already from the new year and give 3.5%, then there will be even more opportunities or more money that can be taken.

If there is a lack of political will, we will have to find new solutions to encourage Member States to take advantage of these opportunities because defence is a common European cause, a common good, and an expression of European solidarity.

And suppose one country does not invest enough in defence. In that case, it leaves other countries in a weaker position because our defence is based on collective defence plans, where each country has its responsibilities,“ Kubilius stressed.

The Commissioner shared that drafting the White Book has been very intensive, with over 20 countries submitting formal proposals.

„We had a lot of consultations with politicians, ministers, parliamentarians, members of the European Parliament, business and industry. And this is the result.

The deliberation itself was very useful because it was clear that there was a convergence of views on what should be in the White Book, both on the development of our own defence capabilities and on the support to Ukraine and the financial options. All these are in the White Book,“ he said.

According to Mr Kubilius, there is a whole new phase – the implementation phase.

„That is why I repeat everywhere that our motto now is „implementation, implementation, implementation“ because by the June Council at least, we see a critical need to present a whole series of necessary decisions to the Council – both on projects of common European interest and on projects related to strategic enablers. There will be no time for rest and boredom“, Kubilius said.