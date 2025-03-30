Nausėda expects a miracle when he arrives at the Pabradė training ground: see what nature's traps have been set

The search again lasted around the clock, and it is reported that 2–3 metres of silt were removed overnight, but water is still rushing into the incident site from a nearby lake.

Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė said that the most potent dredger in Lithuania would reach the scene on Friday and that one dredger had already been put into operation on Thursday evening.

„What they have been trying to do since yesterday is to pour clay instead of sand and trombone the sand into such large Hessian bags, thus building such a large embankment.

A bridge has also been built to make it easier for amphibious vehicles and excavators to cross. Since yesterday evening, a US bulldozer has been additionally connected,“ Šakalienė told LRT Radio on Friday.

The minister described the area as an unstable, swaying sponge.

„What is so necessary today is a longer pipe to pump out the accumulated water that continues to collect now in the pit, from which a large amount of sludge has already been removed.

Various options are being considered, one of them being that a longer pipe will be brought in from the Waterways Authority as soon as possible in the morning to pump out all the water above the sludge standing in this sludgy water.

Then we will see how to continue digging the sludge there, whether it is possible to dig there with excavator buckets or whether the large dredger of the Inland Waterways Authority will be able to pump out the whole sludge,“ said Šakalienė.

She said the dredger-dredger works by pumping 20 per cent sludge and 80 per cent water mixture.

A team of divers and hydrographers is expected to use a multibeam echo sounder on Saturday morning to assess the exact position and attach the cables.

Nature traps

On Friday morning, President Gitanas Nausėda, Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė and Chief of Defence Raimundas Vaikšnoras arrived at the training ground, and the US Ambassador to Lithuania was also present.

„You can see the difficult circumstances in which we have to work. I was briefed on the progress of the work, and what I would like to note in particular is that all the services and all the institutions are working hand-in-hand, shoulder-to-shoulder, not just doing the work but trying to get it done as quickly as possible, and the situation is unique.

You can see what a nature trap has been set here and how difficult it is to carry out the rescue work because just at night, the wall that separates the semi-lake from the scene was washed away,“ the President told reporters upon arriving at the scene.

According to Nausėda, it can now be stated that the rescue operation will still take some time.

„And all this probably shows how solidarity must be maintained in such circumstances.

Yesterday, I was just in Paris, and many leaders, prime ministers, and presidents came to me, not to express their sympathy because we are still looking for, hoping for a miracle, but first of all to express their solidarity that they are ready to help if necessary,“ said the President, who also expressed his gratitude to Poland.

According to Nausėda, it is important to understand that some disasters are unavoidable. Still, in such circumstances, it is important to realise that they do not weaken or frighten but only strengthen.

„The words of the US Ambassador to Lithuania are essential to me; it is very important that the US officials noted that Lithuania is doing everything possible to make the operation both faster and successful and that they are very grateful to us for our contribution and work,“ the Head of State said.

Latest images from the Pabradė training ground: hundreds of people and lots of equipment working day and night

„Although many sceptics might say that nothing is to be expected in these circumstances, I am hoping for a miracle,“ Nausėda stressed.

American divers will arrive

US Ambassador to Lithuania Kara C. McDonald said a team of US divers is expected to arrive at the scene on Friday evening. According to the diplomat, all possible resources are being mobilised, and the rescue operation is continuing with the help of Lithuanian services.

„As you can see, the terrain is difficult. Our hearts and thoughts are with the families of our missing soldiers. We will not rest until we find them. No stone will be left unturned, and all necessary resources will be mobilised,“ Mr McDonald told reporters on Friday in the Švenčionys district, near the incident scene.

„Last night, a team of army engineers arrived, and tonight, a team of US divers is arriving. We are mobilising more capabilities, and with the capabilities provided by Lithuania, we are continuing the search for our missing soldiers,“ she said.

The US Ambassador met President Gitanas Nausėda on Friday morning at the Pabradė training ground. Ms McDonald thanked Lithuanian politicians for their support.

„This place is an expression of our alliance and of working hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder, in the search for our missing soldiers,“ said the Ambassador, reiterating that Lithuania is an exemplary ally of the United States.

It started with the news of the disappearance.

Lrytas portal reminds us that the US soldiers disappeared on Tuesday evening. The news reached the public on Wednesday when the incident was announced in a police summary. Initially, it was announced that three soldiers and a car had disappeared after a training exercise at the Pabradė training ground.

Later, it turned out that the soldiers were from the USA, 4 of them, and that the missing vehicle was not a car but an M88 armoured personnel carrier.

The search for the missing soldiers in Pabradė started on Tuesday.

On Thursday, journalists were allowed to enter the Pabradė training ground near the swamp where the M88 was burnt about 3–5 metres away.