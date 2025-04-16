Šimonytė on possible normalisation of relations with Beijing: the ball is in China's court

„Diplomatic relations have been humiliated by the Chinese side; if the Chinese side decides to reverse that decision, I don't think it would be a big problem for Lithuania to revisit that issue. There has never been such an initiative on the Lithuanian side to degrade diplomatic representation and close an embassy. The ball was in China's hands, and it is there. There is not much Lithuania can do from its side,“ Šimonytė told reporters at the Seimas on Tuesday.

„Diplomacy always involves many conversations, which is why they are diplomatic, non-public, and not much is said about them. Of course, there have been all kinds of discussions, not only with those counterparts above but also with the EU institutions,“ the former Prime Minister said when asked whether technical talks with the Chinese side had taken place during her government's tenure.

When the leader of the Nemuno Aušra, Remigijus Žemaitaitis, argued that Lithuania should start re-establishing diplomatic relations with China in the light of US President Donald Trump's actions and tariff policy, Šimonytė stressed that there was no need to rush into making friends with Beijing.

„Nothing in the world is completely impossible. However, I would not conclude, as some of my colleagues have, that Europe is angry with America and now needs to rush to be friends with China. People here are saying their things, not what is happening. There will certainly be a situational debate,“ she said.

Responding to Nemuno Aušra speculation that ties with Taiwan have „not paid off“, Šimonytė stressed that China has never been a significant export partner of Lithuania.

The Conservative also stressed that when considering relations with China, one should also take into account the fact that Beijing is backing the Kremlin in the wake of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

„The situation has changed dramatically since the autumn of 2021, and the most significant change is that there has been a large-scale Russian invasion, in which China is providing unquestionable support, both commercially and in terms of circumventing the sanctions, and in terms of technology so that Russia can continue this war. Now, there are considerations on that plate that did not exist four years ago“, the politician said.

„In terms of value, in terms of the geopolitical situation, the war in Europe is the one that Russia started, but China is not a passive player in this process and this threat. It has a significant impact on Europe when considering how to navigate this situation“, she stressed.

Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis and Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas said Lithuania's posture towards Beijing makes it fall out of the context of other European Union (EU) countries.

At the same time, Marius Česnulevičius, National Security Adviser to the Head of State, says that the Presidency is in favour of resuming diplomatic relations with China. He said that discussions are already underway on the possible normalisation of relations.

ELTA recalls that after the successful parliamentary elections for the Social Democrats, the Head of the current Government, Paluckas, had mentioned the possibility of improving bilateral contact with Beijing and the return of the Lithuanian ambassador to China.

However, the Prime Minister's position soon softened. The Government Programme does not mention improving relations. On the contrary, the document identifies China as a major challenge to Lithuania's foreign and security policy.

For his part, Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has said that Vilnius wants to normalise relations with Beijing. According to the politician, Lithuania wants China to return its diplomatic representation to a higher level and have its ambassador in Vilnius.

Beijing has reacted to these statements. According to Fang Mei, Counsellor at the Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU), Beijing hopes that bilateral relations will „return to normal“. However, it notes that respecting the „one China“ policy can only strengthen communication and exchanges.

Relations between Vilnius and Beijing have become much more tense with the opening of a Taiwanese mission in Lithuania at the end of 2021. China has imposed tough diplomatic and economic sanctions. In addition, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially changed the level of diplomatic relations with Lithuania from Ambassador to Charge d'affaires.

Tensions in bilateral relations have been present since Lithuania withdrew from the 17+1 cooperation format with China. The then Head of the country's Diplomacy, Gabrielius Landsbergis, urged other EU countries to follow Lithuania's example. However, only neighbouring Estonia and Latvia followed Vilnius' example.