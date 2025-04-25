Media: After Mockus became minister – fancy dinners at Stikliai and Narutis and gifts paid for with public money

According to LRT radio, after the minister took office, a representative Advent dinner was held at the Stikliai restaurant in December. Eight people attended, and the dinner cost more than EUR 1,000.

„The dinner was with representatives of the Archdiocese of Vilnius and the Catholic community. It was the beginning of the Government's work, and everything was justified,“ said Mockus.

Another dinner was held at the same restaurant in February. It cost more than EUR 1,700, and all former ministers of justice were invited, including Gintautas Bužinskas, the 12th Minister of Justice of the Government, who was convicted of abuse of office for personal gain, embezzlement, and document forgery.

„This is not a meal; it is an event,“ the current minister insisted.

The dinner, at which the minister met with guests from Norway according to his agenda, was also held at the Narutis hotel.

It is estimated that since Mockus took office as Minister of Justice, the ministry has purchased almost EUR 13,000 worth of chocolate—almost seven times more than during Ewelina Dobrowolska's tenure as minister. At that time, herbal tea was purchased for more than EUR 11,000, flowers for almost EUR 9,000, and coffee and coffee break services for another EUR 40,000.

ELTA reminds us that Mockus was appointed Minister of Justice in December last year by Nemuno Aušra.