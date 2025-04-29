Vaikšnoras: having 20,000 professional soldiers within the next 15 years is quite realistic

„It's quite realistic. (...) We can do it even earlier if we have the ability and opportunity. It doesn't depend solely on people. People are only a small part of the equation, albeit a very important one, but if we don't have anywhere to house them, where to train them, or who will train them, it will just be a waste of time. We will probably end up doing the opposite of what we wanted to do, which is to do good, and instead, we will probably do more harm,“ said Vaikšnoras on the program ELTA Savaitė.

„I want it to be high quality so that soldiers who join the Lithuanian Armed Forces, whether conscripts, professional soldiers, or volunteers, get everything they are entitled to. (...) Everything is in progress, and I believe that, year after year, we can achieve this smoothly,“ he said.

Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalienė has announced that a social package aimed at attracting more people to the army will be presented to the Seimas during the spring session.

According to Vaikšnoras, the army must be fair to soldiers to compete in the labour market and attract specialists.

„Certain compensation mechanisms would help ensure that sense of fairness. The same food allowances or compensation for meals – this is where we are looking for ways to increase and compensate. And, of course, salaries. Since inflation eats away a certain portion of purchasing power yearly, inflation compensation would be one of those things,“ said the Army Commander.

„Of course, we are focusing very strongly on specialists, on narrowly specialized specialists, who take a long time to train and are in high demand in the market, such as IT, cyber (area – ELTA), the retention of pilots, the retention of medics, and so on. If we want a strong, advanced, and motivated army, we must pay for it accordingly,“ said Vaikšnoras.

On April 17, at a meeting of the State Defense Council (VGT) convened by President Gitanas Nausėda, it was decided to expand the army's capabilities by 2038. As explained by Marius Česnulevičius, the president's advisor on national security issues, after the VGT meeting, the army divisions being re-established in Lithuania will require approximately 20,000 professional soldiers over the next 15 years.

For her part, Šakalienė said that draft laws on improving the social welfare of soldiers would be submitted to parliament during the spring session of the Seimas. She also noted that the process of improving conditions would take several years.

ELTA reminds us that in May 2023, the VGT approved the Ministry of National Defense's proposal to form a division-sized military unit in Lithuania. The division, which would be based on the Lithuanian Iron Wolf, Samogitia, and Aukštaitija brigades, was planned to be formed by 2030.

For this reason, in January, the VGT agreed to allocate 5–6% of gross domestic product (GDP) annually to the country's defence for 2026–2030. According to the country's leader, Nausėda, the level of funding should be maintained at 5.5% of GDP during the aforementioned four-year period.