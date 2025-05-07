VSD warns: provocations may occur in Lithuania as Russia's Victory Day approaches

The VSD asserts that in recent months, representatives and propagandists of the Kremlin regime have intensified their radical rhetoric against Lithuania and other Baltic states.

In addition to accusations of rewriting history and rehabilitating Nazism, which have been circulating for several years, there have been increasing open calls for military aggression against the Baltic states. The Russian regime has also been actively preparing and publishing literature on Lithuanian history consistent with the official Russian historical narrative. Attempts have been made to distribute some of these publications in Lithuania.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, there were cases of Russian intelligence services carrying out acts of sabotage and vandalism against Lithuania during the so-called Victory Day period. During this period, information attacks against Lithuania were also carried out.

According to the VSD, the provocations and information operations aim to stir up fear and panic in society and encourage distrust in state decisions and the work of institutions.

Those wishing to commemorate Victory Day usually gather every year at the Antakalnis Cemetery in Vilnius, where World War II participants who fought on the Soviet Union's side are buried.

According to Grubinskas, a representative of the Vilnius City Municipality, no events commemorating Victory Day are planned in the capital.

„The municipality has not received any reports of gatherings or requests for permits for gatherings related to the commemoration of Victory Day. As every year, public order officers will monitor the situation at the Antakalnis Cemetery,“ Grubinskas said in his response to ELTA.

On May 9 last year, a violator was identified who arrived at Antakalnis Cemetery with Soviet symbols. He was held accountable, and the symbols and his jacket were confiscated.

„On May 9, officers are monitoring social networks and have noticed increased illegal activity, with users sharing videos depicting prohibited symbols on their public, easily accessible accounts. Such individuals are identified and held accountable,“ said police representative Bražėnas.

The Code of Administrative Offenses provides for liability for the distribution or display of Nazi, communist, totalitarian, or authoritarian symbols. The distribution, use at gatherings, in public places, or other public display of the flag or coat of arms of the USSR or the Lithuanian SSR, banners, signs, or uniforms, the Soviet hammer and sickle symbol, or banners or signs based on the Soviet red five-pointed star symbol as well as the public performance of the anthem of the USSR or the Lithuanian SSR, shall be punishable by a fine of between EUR 300 and EUR 700 for individuals and between EUR 600 and EUR 1,200 for heads of legal entities or other responsible persons.

In Russia and Russian communities, May 9 is celebrated as Victory Day over Nazi Germany. At that time, Europe commemorated the end of World War II one day earlier, on May 8.

After the end of World War II, Lithuania remained part of the Soviet Union, which occupied it and carried out repressions against the peaceful population.