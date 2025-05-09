While some were being lifted, one politician was being brought down: the latest ratings sent a clear signal

It was revealed by a representative survey conducted by Vilmorus on April 17–28.

Compared to the February survey results, Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė saw one of the biggest jumps in ratings.

This Social Democrat representative is now viewed favourably by 35.1% of the population, up from 23.5% in the winter. For many of those surveyed, she has made an impression not only as a determined advocate for strengthening the country's security but also as a sensitive person.

The latter quality was particularly evident during the search operation for four US soldiers who tragically lost their lives in Pabradė. Šakalienė spent hours at the scene of the accident and later gave a touching farewell to the deceased.

Over the past few months, Inga Ruginienė, the Minister of Social Security and Labour, has become more popular thanks to her active stance.

In February, 30.2% of respondents rated her favourably, and now that figure has risen to 35.5%. It shows that the second-tier pension reform proposed by the ministry headed by this Social Democrat is attractive to a significant portion of the population.

Saulius Skvernelis, the Speaker of the Seimas, who has been very active recently, has not gone unnoticed.

The leader of the ruling Democratic Union, Vardan Lietuvos (In the Name of Lithuania) who has often opposed the controversial statements and actions of other coalition partners, was viewed favourably by 51.7% of respondents (compared to 48.3% in February).

Skvernelis is second only to President Gitanas Nausėda in terms of popularity, while the newly elected Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas, leader of the Social Democrats, is trying to catch up with the Speaker of the Seimas.

The fact that the leaders of the two ruling parties are among the most popular politicians is quite unusual and can be seen as an advance payment from the people to a government that has only been in power for four months.

Meanwhile, the third member of the coalition, Remigijus Žemaitaitis, an active member of Nemuno Aušra (Dawn of Nemunas), who certainly has no shortage of political friends, enemies, or media attention, is slowly sliding down the rankings.

This parliamentarian was rated favourably by 33.1% of respondents and unfavourably by 45.7% (in February, these figures were 37.4% and 44.1%, respectively).

Fewer people than before believe that Žemaitaitis best represents their interests (9.3% previously, now 6.9%).

Nausėda leads in this table, although his figures are not impressive, at 13.5%.

Žemaitaitis looks particularly bad when the favourable and unfavourable ratings are added together (-12.6).

According to this negative indicator, only Kaunas Mayor Visvaldas Matijošaitis (-16) and Vilija Blinkevičiūtė (-30.2), who is formally still chair of the Social Democratic Party but has already been written off by poll participants, are rated worse than the leader of the Aušra party.

However, the Social Democrats remained the leaders in the party rankings.

If parliamentary elections were held now, 14.9% of citizens would vote for the left. Nemuno Aušra remained in second place, but their support base has shrunk significantly over the past few months.

Considering the possible margin of error in the poll, Žemaitaitis's party was overtaken by the Conservatives, whose new leader, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, can be pleased with his positive rating.

The new Chairman of the Lithuanian Peasant and Green Union, Aurelijus Veryga, is also rated quite highly (34.5% favourable, 36.7% unfavourable), especially considering the ratings of former Peasant leader Ramūnas Karbauskis (29% and 45.3%, respectively).

However, the Peasants failed to rise above fifth place in the party rankings, and their fan base has shrunk a bit.

Despite Skvernelis's efforts, the Democrats he leads aren't getting much support.