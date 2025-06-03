„We are facing the most dangerous security environment in decades“: Vilnius – strong messages from leaders

Admittedly, the talks took longer than planned. The press conference scheduled in the meeting agenda was delayed by almost half an hour.

The meeting at the Palace of the Grand Dukes of Lithuania was organised on the initiative of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. It was attended by representatives of the Bucharest Nine, as well as Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, and Sweden. Also present were Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Markas Rutte. The meeting discussed issues related to strengthening the security and defence of the Alliance member states and preparations for the NATO summit to be held in The Hague on 24–25 June. Further support for Ukraine was also discussed.

During the Vilnius summit, the leaders of the Bucharest Nine and the Nordic countries signed a memorandum confirming their commitment to allocate at least 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) to defence and to continue supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia.

After the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had informed his partners about the situation on the front lines and the successful operation inside Russia, dubbed 'Operation Spider's Web,' which significantly weakened Russia's military capabilities.

„Operation Spiderweb showed what modern warfare looks like and how important it is to keep pace with technology. All our investments in drone production, all our collective experience, what we are doing together with our partners, are creating a stronger Europe,“ Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian President pointed out that his country could produce significantly more weaponry than it currently does and promised that those who invest in modern military equipment would be given priority in purchasing advanced drones.

Zelensky also pointed out that if the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, which took place on Monday in Istanbul, fail to achieve a breakthrough and Russia is not prepared to move forward, it will face stronger sanctions from the West.

„If Russia turns the Istanbul meeting into empty talk, there must be another level of pressure, new sanctions, and not only from Europe. We must seek joint sanctions at the G7 level, including the US and all those who share the desire for peace. (...)

Without pressure, Putin will continue to play his games with everyone who wants this war to end,“ he said.

According to Zelensky, allowing Russia to decide who can join NATO will only strengthen the Kremlin's aggression.

„Geopolitical games are as important to Russia as money or territory – if Putin is allowed to decide who can join NATO, in which country NATO infrastructure can or cannot be located, then Russia's appetite for war will only grow when our shared goal is the opposite – to stop Russia's appetite for aggression completely, „said the Ukrainian leader.

„The upcoming NATO summit can strengthen European security, but if the wrong signal is sent, it will only embolden Putin.

The basis for long-term peace is clear – the aggressor cannot receive any reward for war, Putin cannot get anything that would justify his aggression, any reward would only show him that it pays to fight,“ Zelensky said.

According to the Ukrainian president, the Euro-Atlantic community must act in unity, and the upcoming NATO summit is the right place to send a strong message to the Russian president.

For his part, President Nausėda stated that the future of Europe lies in Ukraine's hands.

According to the Lithuanian leader, all NATO members must be prepared to significantly increase their defence spending, moving towards 5% of GDP. He recalled that Lithuania intends to achieve this goal as early as next year.

„Ukraine's strength must be significantly increased, and this responsibility falls primarily on the shoulders of Europeans, its closest neighbours, „ emphasised Nausėda.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte highlighted Lithuania's commitment to increase defence funding significantly and cited it as a good example.

„This sends a compelling message and commitment to our collective defence, „Rutte praised.

However, the NATO leader also stressed that we are currently 'facing the most dangerous security environment in decades' as Russia continues its aggressive actions.

„We are not at war, but we are also not at peace, „Rutte said.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also called for swift action and unity.

„The threat from Russia is real and serious for all of us. Russia continues its war in Ukraine, Putin talks about peace during the day and bombs at night, and we see aggressive actions in the Baltic Sea region. (...)

Russia sees this conflict as a conflict with the West and is preparing for war with NATO,“ said the Danish Prime Minister.

According to Frederiksen, we need to discuss significant investments in collective defence today.

„And we must do so quickly,“ she stressed.

NATO is the strongest defence alliance in history, Frederiksen stressed, so we must focus on ensuring that this remains the case.