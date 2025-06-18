Budrys: Ukraine will not be invited to join NATO at the summit in The Hague

„This issue is not on the agenda, and no one has expressed any expectations that an invitation will be issued in The Hague. We have not heard this from the Ukrainians themselves. It is crucial to maintain the focus on Ukraine, and it is essential that the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting takes place. (...) It is important that support is emphasised once again and that there is an understanding that we are in the same security space,“ Budrys told journalists on Wednesday.

„But there are no expectations that there will be any decisive decisions either before the Washington summit (meeting – ELTA) or now before the Hague summit. This is not on the agenda, „he added.

He made these comments before a closed meeting of the Seimas National Security and Defence Committee (NSGK) and the Foreign Affairs Committee (URK), which was held to prepare for the NATO summit in The Hague.

However, after the meeting, the minister did not provide any further details about the content of the upcoming meeting and reiterated that one of Lithuania's tasks remains strong support for Ukraine. Nevertheless, when asked by journalists whether Lithuania would support the final declaration if it did not mention Ukraine, Budrys replied that he did not want to jump to conclusions.

„I believe that we will have a document – there has never been a summit without a document – and that we will be able to achieve these goals. I will not jump ahead because there will be a lot of intensive work now, „ he said.

The minister also stated that Lithuania's expectations in The Hague are based on strong statements regarding NATO unity and the retention of American involvement in collective defence policy—also, a historic decision on defence spending.

„It is not yet clear how this will turn out because there are still countries that disagree with this (increased funding – ELTA) or disagree with the deadline for achieving this. We will also focus our attention on Ukraine as an important third element, „Budrys noted.

Šakalienė: the Hague is focused on higher defence spending

For her part, Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė emphasised that the Hague meeting is more focused on issues related to increasing NATO defence spending.

„Lithuania will maintain its position until the last moment that 2030 is the latest deadline by which we should have this, „ Šakalienė told journalists.

„You know that the position of the major countries is somewhat different, but there is an understanding that the implementation of NATO's capability goals is a critical factor that is very important to everyone. I hope that in this context, cooperation will be able to move forward, „ she added.

The minister also mentioned that to respond to current threats, equally important decisions on specific updates to NATO's defence plans are expected in The Hague.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he wanted to commit Alliance members to spending 2% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defence and security every year from 2024 at the latest. He sent a letter to all member states urging them to allocate 3.5% to 'robust military spending' and 1.5% to related expenses such as infrastructure, cyber security and 'similar items'.

NATO leaders will attend a summit in The Hague on 24–25 June. The main topics will be Russia's war in Ukraine and the increasing defence spending of NATO countries.