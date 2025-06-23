Lithuanian politicians react to US strike on Iran: 'Putin has essentially had one arm cut off'

Members of the Seimas: this weakens Russia

Giedrimas Jeglinskas, Chairman of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence, emphasised that the US attack weakens not only Iran but also Russia.

„Iran cannot have nuclear weapons because that would pose an existential threat to Israel, Europe and the entire democratic world. I, therefore, welcome the successful US strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities.

Lithuania must declare its support for this difficult decision by the US President, which restores the narrative of deterrence for the entire West, not just the United States. This is a 'peace through strength' decision that weakens Iran and its ally Russia,“ Jeglinskas wrote on his personal Facebook page.

Žygimantas Pavilionis, Deputy Chairman of the Seimas Committee on Foreign Affairs, emphasised that direct US involvement in the conflict in the Middle East would hurt US-Russian relations.

„Despite Russia's threats and warnings to America, today Putin has essentially had one hand cut off in the south – the essential southern corridor through which Russia was supplied with everything it needed for the war, and through which Russia sold everything that Western countries would not buy.

This is a strategic victory for Ukraine and its allies. And it is an obvious warning to Putin – sooner or later, we will convince America to destroy you, just as the Syrian dictatorship you support has collapsed and the Iranian ayatollahs are currently collapsing – the final hour will come for Russia and the KGB,“ wrote Pavilionis.

Kaščiūnas: US strike – an inevitable and necessary measure

Former Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kaščiūnas also expressed his support for the US actions. According to the Conservative leader, American intervention has become inevitable.

„This is an essential step towards preventing the Tehran regime from developing nuclear weapons.

Washington sought to achieve this goal by offering negotiations, but Iran categorically rejected the proposals; therefore, it has only itself to blame.

The Iranian regime's pursuit of nuclear weapons poses a clear threat to the stability of the Middle East and global security. Years of negotiations, inspections and warnings have failed to ensure long-term transparency and compliance with agreements.

US military strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities have become an inevitable and necessary measure to stop the nuclear programme.

The United States has demonstrated its resolve and sent a clear signal that it will act when diplomatic efforts fail, and vital security interests are at stake.

Today's military action helps to prevent a much more dangerous conflict in the future when a fundamentalist Islamist regime would already have nuclear weapons at its disposal,“ Kaščiūnas wrote on his Facebook page.

Political analyst Marius Laurinavičius also welcomed Trump's actions.

„Finally, there is something to praise US President Trump for. He has finally demonstrated the „Reaganesque“ concept of „peace through strength“. So much has been said about this, but until now, it has all been just talk.

Admittedly, we would like the Trump administration to demonstrate „peace through strength“ in Ukraine as well, but we will probably not see that happen. However, this involvement by the US is undoubtedly significant for Lithuania,“ Laurinavičius wrote on Sunday.

Anušauskas: can we expect a new Iranian revolution?

Former Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas noted on his Facebook account that there had been advance signals of a US strike against Iran.

„The US attack on Iran on Sunday morning was easy to predict, given the additional forces being drawn into the region. Admittedly, they are intended more to protect against a possible Iranian response, as the attack itself on nuclear facilities was carried out by US Air Force B-2A Spirit long-range bombers, which flew for about 37 hours without stopping from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. Spirit, which struck Iranian nuclear facilities after flying non-stop for about 37 hours from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, refuelling in mid-air. Tomahawk missiles launched from submarines delivered additional strikes,“ Anušauskas wrote.

He also considered what actions Iran might take now and saw the possibility of a coup in the country.

„So far, the United States and Iran are exchanging verbal statements. The Ayatollahs are promising retaliation for the attack on 'Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities,' while Trump is promising an even stronger response to any retaliation.

In any case, US involvement will undoubtedly turn the Ayatollahs' nuclear plans into peaceful ones because ruins do not enrich uranium. It will also cause oil prices to fluctuate, depending on Iran's response. The only realistic response Iran has, apart from attacking hospitals and kindergartens in Israel with missiles, is to move the war to the Strait of Hormuz and block a quarter of the world's (and its own) oil shipments.

The question now is whether a new Iranian revolution can be expected after 46 years of Ayatollah's rule. There are enough people in the Iranian diaspora who want to lead, but so far, there are no signs of significant internal movement,“ Anušauskas noted.