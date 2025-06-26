Budrys says that news of Paulavičius' dismissal has reached foreign partners: this is a very sensitive issue

„This information has also reached our partner countries. Therefore, we must communicate precisely and clearly, leaving as little room for doubt as possible. This is not just an internal issue for us. When it comes to intelligence, it is a very sensitive matter and involves the trust of others,“ Budrys told Žinių Radijas.

„Therefore, everything must be clear and very specific to others. That is why I would not go into the reasons and administrative processes behind the decisions but would emphasise communication. No one should be left in any doubt that everything is clear, transparent and simple (...) My advice would be to comment very cautiously and answer questions very precisely,“ added the Head of Lithuanian diplomacy.

ELTA reminds that on Wednesday, it became clear that Paulavičius was transferred from the position of director of the AOTD to the temporary professional reserve of military personnel by the decision of Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė.

According to the minister, Paulavičius was suspended from his duties following complaints from military intelligence officers.

She claims that Paulavičius has been transferred to the reserve while the circumstances are being investigated.

Later, the news portal LRT reported that Mindaugas Mažonas, the former Head of the Special Operations Forces (SOP), is to be appointed as the new Head of Military Intelligence.

Mažonas currently serves as attaché to the United States (KAV) and Canada. Before that, from 2018 to 2023, he headed the SOP.

Due to this situation, an extraordinary meeting of the NSGK is being convened in the Seimas on Friday.

Paulavičius took up the position of Director of the AOTD in the summer of 2020. In August this year, the colonel will end his term as head of military intelligence.

Paulavičius began his service in the Lithuanian Armed Forces in 1999, continuing his career in the Ministry of National Defence, army units and international headquarters and participating in a NATO-led international operation in Kosovo. The colonel has been awarded medals of the national defence system and the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

ELTA reminds us that the AOTD is one of the country's two intelligence services responsible for ensuring and strengthening Lithuania's national security in the field of defence.

The Minister of National Defence appoints the director of the AOTD.