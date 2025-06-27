On Monday, the Seimas will decide on amendments to the Criminal Code that would reduce the liability of 'cheques': urgent procedure applied

This issue has already been included in the agenda of the Seimas plenary sessions on 30 June.

This unexpected turn of events occurred on Thursday evening after Karolis Podolskis, a member of the Seimas, requested on behalf of the Social Democratic Party that this issue be given urgent consideration. Forty-seven members of parliament voted in favour, six against, and three abstained.

Širinskienė hinted at a possible appeal to the Constitutional Court

Seimas Democrat Agnė Širinskienė did not hide her indignation at such an unmotivated request for urgent consideration and hinted that she would appeal to the Constitutional Court.

„When urgency is requested, it must be justified by the Constitutional Court's ruling. (...) There must be exceptional political, social, cultural, or economic circumstances that are necessary to ensure the public interest and protect constitutional values. If the 'cheques' is a constitutional good, then this urgency (...) will successfully pass the KT's review. Thank you very much for giving a formal argument for referral,“ the politician said at the plenary session.

Another member of the Democratic Party faction, Rima Baškienė, representing Vardan Lietuvos faction, noted that in 20 years of parliamentary work, she had never seen anything like this. It reminds her of previous night-time votes in parliament.

„In 20 years of work in the Seimas, I have never seen such action, and I did not expect it from the Social Democrats. What is happening with our politicians, who want to wash their hands clean and hide behind their Seimas mandates, is a negative example for the future and our youth. I am, to put it mildly, very surprised that this could happen so late in the evening session. It is reminiscent of the night-time votes that used to take place,“ said Baškienė.

She did not promise that the amendments to the Criminal Code would be adopted easily.

„In short, colleagues, think about it. It seems that Monday will not be so simple, „ said Baškienė.

On Thursday, after deliberation, 60 members of the Seimas supported the amendments to the Criminal Code, 34 were against, and four parliamentarians abstained.

If the Seimas approves the bill initiated by Social Democrat MP Jūratė Zailskienė, a fine, arrest or imprisonment of up to 5 years would be imposed in cases where a civil servant abuses their official position or exceeds their powers and causes significant financial damage to the state, the European Union (EU), an international public organisation, a legal entity or a natural person.

It is proposed that very significant financial damage be punishable by a fine or imprisonment of up to seven years.

It is proposed that financial damage be considered significant when it exceeds 400 MGL (currently EUR 28,000) but does not exceed 900 MGL (EUR 63,000). Significant economic damage would be regarded as damage exceeding 900 million euros (EUR 900,000).

As ELTA has already announced, the Seimas Ethics and Procedures Committee has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the submission and consideration in parliament of amendments to the Criminal Code (CC) related to the 'cheque' scandal.

The ethics watchdogs will investigate the extent to which the members of the Seimas who signed the draft amendment to the CC may have a conflict of interest. They will also investigate whether the procedures were violated when this initiative was considered by the Seimas Committee on Legal Affairs (TTK).