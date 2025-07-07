Media: Nemuno Aušra was financed by a Russian oligarch's confidant

It is stated that Brusokas, one of the founders of Nemuno Aušra, who has dual Lithuanian and Russian citizenship, paid a membership fee of EUR 2,500. In addition, he donated EUR 2,700 to the election campaign. Despite his significant financial contribution, Brusokas did not participate in the elections. At the time, Žemaitaitis told Redakcija that he did not know the businessman and was not aware of such a party member.

Brusokas spent most of his life in Russia, where he had business ties with billionaires Dmitry Troitsky and Dmitry Korzhev.

He was a member of Nemuno Aušra from autumn 2023 until 2 June this year. According to information provided to Redakcija by the Ministry of Justice, the businessman left the party after the media began to take an interest in his activities in the party led by Remigijus Žemaitaitis.

The party was supported by people close to Pučovičius

According to the investigation, the supporters of Nemuno Aušra include relatives of Pučovičius, a member of parliament and head of the party's headquarters. According to the editorial office, at least 14 people associated with the politician donated substantial sums to the party.

Most of them are private individuals who are not involved in politics and did not run in the Seimas elections.

'This raises questions as to whether the restrictions laid down in the law were simply circumvented through close associates,' the investigation states.

It is being considered whether this method of financing the party circumvented the restriction stipulating that a single candidate may contribute approximately EUR 40,000 to donations and membership fees.

Pučovičius himself contributed EUR 24,000 to the party's budget, and, including his relatives, EUR 55,000 was donated to Nemuno Aušra. This accounts for approximately one-fifth of the party's election budget, which totalled EUR 325,000.

Pučovičius himself told Redakcija that any speculation about the possible use of regulatory procedures is purely theoretical.

Redakcija also found that the party was supported by individuals who were not able to do so, such as Zigmundas Pipilevičius, who ran for the Seimas. He paid EUR 1,500 in membership fees but stated in his asset declarations that he had no cash or loans. Nemuno Aušra claims that, upon realising the mistake, the party member was refunded the fee. However, bank statements show that no such refund was made.

ELTA recalls that at the end of May, the Central Election Commission (VRK) found that the ruling Nemuno Aušra party had accepted donations from legal entities during the Seimas election campaign and concealed part of its expenses. The political force was ordered to pay over EUR 6,300 to the state budget for these violations of the Election Code.

An investigation revealed that the Nemuno Aušra party's political campaign during the Seimas election period was financed from illegal sources. Based on the data collected, the VRK acknowledged that Nemuno Aušra received non-monetary funds from at least three legal entities. It is estimated that UAB Jozita allocated over EUR 2,800 to the campaign, UAB Tvari Statyba – approximately EUR 974, and UAB Socium Agency – over EUR 2,500. The companies, like the political party, were also found to have violated the Election Code.

The Election Code stipulates that legal entities are prohibited from financing election campaigns. This is considered a serious violation of the Code.