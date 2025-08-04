Sinkevičius: discussions on coalition changes may begin in autumn

„I think that in the short term, the status quo is likely to remain, because the current coalition is functioning both de facto and de jure. (...) But conceptually, won't questions be raised in the future? I think questions will be raised because there is a lot of tension regarding joint work, rhetoric, and statements. Sometimes this partnership does not seem very collegial,“ said Sinkevičius on the program ELTA savaitė.

„All kinds of situations and scenarios are possible. We are unlikely to see them in the short term, but discussions are likely to take place. Will this lead to decisions in the fall? It is possible,“ said the Social Democrat.

No doubt that there will be changes in the Cabinet

When asked about possible changes in the Cabinet, Sinkevičius admitted that he did not doubt that they would be necessary.

„I think the question of the Cabinet will arise. I don't want to get ahead of events and speculate (...) but I believe that there will be some changes in the Cabinet,“ Sinkevičius assured.

„We have been in contact with one of the coalition partners, who also said that he is planning changes in his ministerial team. It seems that there will be changes not only in the person of the prime minister, but also in the composition of the Cabinet,“ he said.

ELTA reminds that on Thursday, Prime Minister Paluckas announced his resignation as prime minister and leader of the Social Democrats. He first informed President Gitanas Nausėda of his decision.

Juozas Olekas, Inga Ruginienė, Sinkevičius, who has temporarily taken over the party leadership, and Robertas Duchnevičius, mayor of Vilnius district municipality, are named as the most likely candidates for prime minister in the public sphere and political corridors.

Over the past couple of months, new journalistic investigations into Paluckas's past, business connections, and suspicious transactions have been emerging in the public sphere.