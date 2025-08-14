It appears that the administration of the United States of America (USA) has recorded Žemaitaitis' statements directed against Jews.

The rhetoric and actions of Nemuno Aušra's leader are described in a US State Department report on the human rights situation in various countries, including Lithuania. An excerpt from the analysis was also shared publicly by MEP Sinkevičius.

„I understand that Lithuanian politics is very polarising, which makes it very easy for politicians to point fingers at others. We have a few saints. However, you do not have to believe me, Saulius Skvernelis, or other representatives of our public sphere and politics when they say that Remigijus Žemaitaitis is damaging Lithuania's international reputation.

Starting today, you can find proof of this on the official website of the US State Department, in the country reports provided there.

Specifically, in the review of Lithuania, you will find a description of the entire history of Remigijus Žemaitaitis' departure from the previous term of the Seimas, including all the circumstances of his departure, the allegation of „inciting hatred on ethnic grounds“ in a „deliberate and systematic manner.“

Why is this important? Every US politician, diplomat, military officer, and civil servant will have these reports in their briefing before contacting representatives of the Republic of Lithuania, where Remigijus Žemaitaitis is singled out as the only Lithuanian politician.

So sometimes fate itself puts everything in its place. I think that trying to deny this or present it simply as insinuations by political opponents is impossible from today, at least it is indeed impossible in good conscience,“ wrote Sinkevičius.

The report recalls that the Constitutional Court (KT) found Žemaitaitis guilty of violating his oath due to his anti-Semitic statements. At that time, in October 2023, after the terrorist attacks by the Hamas group in Israel, the politician allegedly continued to publish anti-Semitic content.

It is also recalled that criminal proceedings have been initiated against Žemaitaitis.