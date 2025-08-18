Opposition sharply criticises LSDP's decision to continue working with Nemuno Aušra

„Finally, it has become clear—a capitulation of values. At the beginning of the week, LSDP chairman Sinkevičius was considering what to choose – values or arithmetic. The Social Democrats chose values. Yes, values. But not Western values, just blind hatred for the Conservatives,“ wrote Mindaugas Lingė, leader of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) faction in the Seimas, on Facebook on Sunday evening.

„Skvernelis was the most conservative member of the previous coalition. It's quiet now, he's gone. However, he could have said goodbye to Žemaitaitis and at least repaired the damage to his image caused by lies and mistakes.

The Democrats Vardan Lietuvos were, or at least appeared to be, in the name of Lithuania. The emerging alliance will remain only to drive the Conservatives away. There are no longer any obstacles to returning to the days of Paksas' „I'll kick you and I'll slap you,“ he added.

The leader of the Liberals, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, holds a similar position. According to her, the Social Democrats, having decided to work with the Nemuno Aušra party for the second time, have made a mistake that will cost the stability of the coalition.

„I am shocked that they are stepping on the same rake for the second time. I am referring to the inclusion of Nemuno Aušra in the coalition. It is clear that there are no value safeguards in the Social Democratic Party or its branches,“ the chairwoman of the Liberal Movement told ELTA.

„Of course, in my opinion, such a decision, especially at this time, will not result in a stable or high-quality coalition,“ she emphasised.

As previously announced, the Social Democratic Council, which met on Sunday, decided to form a ruling majority with Nemuno Aušra and the LVŽS.

ELTA reminds that at the end of July, after former Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas announced his resignation, the LSDP had to look for not only a new prime minister, but also to form a new ruling majority.

The LSDP proposed Inga Ruginienė, who had previously headed the Ministry of Social Security and Labour (SADM), as its new candidate for prime minister. On Thursday, President Nausėda signed a decree nominating the politician for the post of Prime Minister.