The new ruling coalition is set to be formed on Monday: who will sign?

It was confirmed to the news portal Lrytas by several representatives of the Social Democratic faction.

On Monday morning, members of the editorial commission delegated by the parties met to finalise the coalition agreement, and the deal is scheduled to be signed at 5 p.m.

However, the final details of the coalition agreement were still being worked out on Monday afternoon – party representatives were unsure for some time whether it would be possible to sign it on Monday or whether it would have to be postponed until Tuesday morning, before the Seimas votes on Inga Ruginienė's candidacy for prime minister.

Although the possibility of representatives of the Mixed Group of Seimas Members joining the ruling coalition was considered for some time, so far, the Social Democrats have only spoken to MP Viktoras Fiodoravas, who confirmed to the news portal Lrytas that he had met with interim Social Democratic leader Mindaugas Sinkevičius last week but had not yet made a decision on joining the majority.

Other members of the Mixed Group, Artūras Zuokas and Vitalijus Šeršniovas, told Lrytas that there had been no specific talks about joining the ruling coalition. At the same time, MP Vytautas Sinica said that such a possibility was not even being considered.

Last week, the Social Democrats decided to form a coalition without their former partners, the Democratic Union Vardan Lietuvos ( In the Name of Lithuania), and invited the joint LVŽS and LLRA-KŠS faction to negotiations. The latter has three representatives in the Seimas: Rita Tamašunienė, Jaroslavas Narkevičius, and Česlavas Olševskis.

The LVŽS will receive two ministries: the Ministry of Economy and Innovation, headed by Lukas Savickas, a representative of the Democratic Union In the Name of Lithuania, and the Ministry of Justice, which Nemuno Aušra will lead. It is headed by Rimantas Mockus, who is not affiliated with any party.