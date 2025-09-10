Budrys: NATO will assess whether the drones that violated Polish airspace were a deliberate act

„One of the most important issues is related to this, because with an attack of this magnitude against Ukraine (...), the likelihood of airspace violations (ELTA) increases significantly, which is natural. The element of intent means that this is no longer about Ukraine, but about NATO as a target. Therefore, the response and countermeasures should be completely different,“ Budrys commented to journalists in the Seimas on Wednesday.

„This is not some grey, undefined situation if a target on NATO territory is being deliberately destroyed. This is an act of aggression, which is defined in international law, stipulating that the attacked state has the right to defend itself and that all other members of the international community may contribute, and in the case of NATO, have a duty to assist it,“ the minister-designate asserted.

Therefore, the politician pointed out, NATO's assessment will be critical in planning further decisions.

„This is very important for further decisions,“ he added.

Believes that additional forces will be deployed in the region

Poland, for its part, requested on Wednesday that the Alliance activate Article 4 of the NATO Treaty. Article 4 provides for consultations if any NATO member considers that its territorial integrity, political independence, or security is threatened.

Budrys said that historically, all such deliberations and consultations have resulted in concrete decisions on what the Alliance must or can do additionally.

„Whether we are talking about a change in the level of readiness, additional troop deployments, other measures, and a joint response (...). I am convinced that we will have those answers. This is not something that happened and then vanished into thin air,“ he said.

According to him, Wednesday's incident in Poland demonstrated that there are insufficient air defence measures in the region. The politician stated that it is likely that, following all the discussions at the NATO level, a decision will be made to deploy additional forces in the region.

„This shows that the allies take this situation very seriously and that it is likely that there will be additional forces here in the region,“ said the minister-designate.

The minister also emphasised that there are two ways to deal with airspace violations: eliminate the cause of the problem or shoot down drones in your territory.

„There are two solutions: eliminate the source or cause, stop the aggression or destroy the places from which these objects came, or shoot down the drones over your territory,“ said Budrys.

„This also opens up the possibility of discussing the use of NATO measures to eliminate the drones over Ukrainian airspace, which Ukraine has requested on numerous occasions,“ he added.

ELTA recalls that on Wednesday morning, the Polish armed forces shot down drones over their territory after repeated airspace violations during Russia's attack on Ukraine. This was confirmed by the country's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk.

Following the first reports of the objects, Poland closed four airports, including the main Warsaw Chopin Airport.

The Polish army announced on Wednesday that the country's airspace had been „repeatedly“ violated by drones during Russia's attack on Ukraine.