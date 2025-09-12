Lrytas sources: Nausėda proposes a trade, but Žemaitaitis has decided to go all the way

The country's leader has currently approved an incomplete government. It lacks ministers of energy and the environment.

Ruginienė nominated Poderskis as the Minister of Environment. Nausėda had said that he no longer saw him as his minister, but changed his mind and received him again for talks at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday.

Social Democrats who spoke unofficially with Lrytas said that Nausėda wants Vaičiūnas, a non-partisan delegate of the Democrats, in the energy minister's chair so much that he would put the paste back in the tube and, not with great joy, appoint Poderskis as minister.

However, such a change does not interest Žemaitaitis. He has nominated Mindaugas Jablonskis as Energy Minister. But, according to Lrytas' sources, there is practically no chance that he will be able to overcome the president's barrier.

Sources claim that both Nemuno Aušra party and the Social Democrats are angry about the president's active interference in the process of forming the Government. The cabinet already has Kęstutis Budrys and Dovilė Šakalienė, whom Nausėda really wanted, so that a third minister would be too much.

However, according to Lrytas sources, Ruginienė decided not to quarrel with the country's leader and to agree to his proposed exchange. She informed Žemaitaitis of this. He was not satisfied.

According to Lrytas, if the candidates presented to Nausėda are again unsuitable, Nemuno Aušra may go even further and propose party members. The president has repeatedly stated that he will not approve members of Nemuno Aušra as ministers.

„Where else can we go? There's nowhere left to go but down,“ said a Nemuno Aušra member who spoke to Lrytas on condition of anonymity when asked if he would bow to the president's wishes.

On Thursday, Nemuno Aušra members appeared angry in the Seimas, while Žemaitaitis himself commented on the situation in abstract terms.

„I have not received any information, at least not yet. The candidates have been submitted, and I believe the president is following the Constitution. The ruling majority submits the candidates, and the entire ruling majority submits them. In reality, this composition must be approved,“ Žemaitaitis asserted.

The politician did not answer whether he would nominate party candidates if the non-partisan candidates were not approved. Still, he hinted at the possibility of a minority government in Lithuania, in other words, that Nemuno Aušra might withdraw from the coalition.

„I see that, given the economic and military instability, we may have a minority Government. I really see this happening and already said so in August. Either we continue down the path of chaos in the country, or we move toward stability and get to work.

I am in favour of stability, peace, and work. Ask other politicians which model they will choose, because I have already chosen mine,“ said the Chairman of Nemuno Aušra.

Žemaitaitis had previously proposed Renata Saulytė as a candidate for Minister of the Environment, but she did not even reach the Presidency.