Regarding the Zapad exercises – Lithuanian Armed Forces announcement: situation assessment published

„Let's briefly return to the issue of ZAPAD, as the active phase of these exercises is about to begin.

First, the information we have is unchanged. Approximately 30,000 soldiers are expected to participate in these exercises. The part of the exercises that is most relevant to us, because it is taking place closest to us, is in Belarus, where up to 8,000 soldiers are expected, and in Kaliningrad, where up to 4,000 soldiers are expected. The purpose of the exercises is to demonstrate power to the West,“ the Lithuanian Armed Forces announced on Facebook.

This emphasises what our country is doing – distinguishing between exercises and non-exercises.

„Exercise activities: since September 2, the Perkūno Griausmas 2025 training has been taking place, comprising many interrelated exercises. During September and October, 17,000 soldiers will take part in this training. And over 3,000 soldiers are currently participating in exercises in Lithuania, ranging from Engineer Thunder, in which Lithuanian and allied military engineering units are training to provide support to infantry, Great Eagle, during which the Bundeswehr's 37th Brigade is training to redeploy to Lithuania, and other exercises up to Iron Fist, in which, in addition to redeployment training, US Army attack helicopters trained in combat shooting in Pabradė. There are also exercises with undisclosed content, in which other relevant military forces are training. In general, exercises are currently taking place across the entire eastern flank of NATO, with a total of around 40,000 soldiers participating,“ wrote the Lithuanian Army.

The following actions are indicated as non-exercise activities: „Spanish and Hungarian fighter jets are on standby in Lithuania as part of the NATO air policing mission, we have a ground-based air defence unit with short-range air defence systems on standby at the border with Belarus, we have allies deployed in Lithuania (currently, there are over 4,000 allied troops on Lithuanian territory), a long-term border fortification project is underway (currently, over 20 unused but essential access roads to Lithuania from Russia and Belarus have been blocked or are being prepared for blocking), and other activities. „

The Lithuanian army has also published an assessment of the situation.

„No one can predict what will happen tomorrow night. Air defence does not mean an iron dome—drones can be detected and shot down, or they may not be, if they are not detected by radar, if clouds interfere, if they bypass the protected zone, if they fall somewhere else, or under other circumstances—this is the reality faced by all countries, including ours. However, on the other hand, we can confirm that, as we mentioned earlier, we are not detecting any concentration of Russian ground forces near our country's borders (which would be a serious red flag). Still, we see the Russian army tied up in Ukraine, which means that the likelihood of a direct attack on NATO via Lithuania or other Baltic countries remains low.

Yes, during this period, there has been an increase in border violations, drone incursions, signal jamming, and other provocations, which we have all seen clearly, and this is related to both military exercises and Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine. This is the new reality, to which our response is increased vigilance, combat readiness, and continuous exercises, because if we cannot guess the enemy's logic, our own logic tells us that we must calmly and continuously prepare for the worst-case scenario, and this has been the main activity of the army since the 1990s; only now vigilance is increasing. The means to carry out this task are improving,“ the Lithuanian military announced on its Facebook account.