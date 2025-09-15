Nausėda on NATO's Eastern Sentry mission: it will be an effective measure

„I wouldn't say that it (Eastern Sentry – ELTA) will implement an air defence model, but in terms of detection and procedures, I think it will be a really effective tool,“ Nausėda told reporters on Monday.

„I believe that we will definitely be able to prepare properly and respond appropriately to challenges of this nature,“ the country's leader emphasised.

Nausėda noted the need to prepare for provocations and drone incursions into the country's airspace.

„I associated this more with Zapad, but we see that Putin has decided to test NATO's resilience as an organisation,“ Nausėda said, referring to the incident in Poland.

As previously announced, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Friday that the Alliance would strengthen its Eastern flank defence after last week's incursion of Russian unmanned aircraft into Polish airspace.

„NATO is launching Operation Eastern Sentry to strengthen our positions on the Eastern flank further,“ Rutte said at a joint press conference with US General Alexus Grynkewich, commander of NATO forces in Europe.

It was stated that various allies, including Denmark, France, the United Kingdom (UK), and Germany, will participate in this mission.

Rutte noted that the reinforcement will include more traditional military capabilities and elements designed to address challenges related to unmanned aerial vehicles.

He added that NATO is still assessing whether Russia deliberately violated Polish airspace, but reiterated that in any case, this is reckless and unacceptable.