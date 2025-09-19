Nausėda will gauge the coalition's temperature: he has not yet heard the names of Žemaitaitis' candidates

However, the president claimed that he had not yet heard the names of the candidates proposed by Nemuno Aušra for the ministries of the environment and energy.

„To be honest, I heard about this proposal (to meet at the Presidential Palace – author's note) yesterday from the leader of the Social Democratic Party, Mr Mindaugas Sinkevičius. Without a doubt, I am open, and the doors of the Presidential Palace are open for discussions about possible solutions.

I'm not sure if specific names will be discussed today. Firstly, it would be essential for me to assess the mood and atmosphere within this ruling coalition and determine whether it has the potential to seek solutions and continue working. And then we'll see.

Yes, such a conversation will take place, and it is appropriate. We will see what the results are after the conversation,“ said the country's leader.

The president stated that he had not yet received any information regarding the names of the candidates delegated by Nemuno Aušra to the ministries of the environment and energy.

The members of Nemuno Aušra themselves are also keeping the intrigue alive – at first, Žemaitaitis hinted that he could also propose the names of Povilas Poderskis and Mindaugas Jablonskis, although Nausėda had already rejected them. Now there is talk that there are more names.

„Everything will probably be discussed, if it is discussed, during this conversation,“ said Nausėda.

When asked whether the search for new Government members was taking too long, he subtly pointed out that all other parties had submitted their candidates in the first few days when it was possible to do so. Nemuno Aušra acted differently.

„The first candidates from Nemuno Aušra were submitted almost on the last day.

When they were rejected again, we see a lot of rhetoric; new names are mentioned and thrown around, but there are no decisions.

You can see for yourself that these reasons and this delay in the process are not our fault.

Generally speaking, it is probably not the process that is important, nor its length, but the result: will we really have a functioning government that the president can trust, but more importantly, that the whole of Lithuania can trust?“ said Nausėda.

He assessed the epithet used by Nausėda's advisor

On Wednesday, the president's Chief Advisor, Frederikas Jansonas, compared Žemaitaitis, who is issuing ultimatums to the coalition, to a terrorist. When asked about the statements made by Nausėda's advisor, Žemaitaitis himself said he did not want to comment. Still, they added that he believed such statements would have attracted the attention of law enforcement.

„You know how it is—when we all talk, and then we sit down at the same table again. When Paluckas was around, he would at least give us some bread to eat, so we would all leave peacefully. (...) Now we will have to negotiate. We talk about everything,“ Žemaitaitis said on Thursday.

„I'm not going to judge them because it's not my job to judge,“ he said when asked about Jansonas statements.

Nevertheless, Žemaitaitis confirmed that he had received an invitation to meet at the Presidential Palace.

„Of course, they invited me. We are the ruling coalition, and we need to resolve one issue—regarding the Ministry of Energy,“ said the Nemuno Aušra member, indicating that he had no comments on the president's communication.

„You see, the biggest problem is that, according to the description of the Security Service (ELTA), persons suspected of terrorism cannot be allowed into public state buildings. I don't know how the President's Office will check us,“ he remarked jokingly.

However, if he had made such statements himself, Žemaitaitis does not doubt that he would have attracted the attention of law enforcement and ethics watchdogs.

„If Žemaitaitis had said something like that a year or a year and a half ago, today I would probably have 10 cases and at least 30 investigations by the ethics commission,“ said the member of the Seimas.

The new Government currently being formed still lacks ministers of the environment and energy. It is precisely these candidates that Nemuno Aušra must present. Nausėda has repeatedly emphasised that he will not approve the candidates of the Nemuno Aušra party, but he has already rejected non-partisan options.

Žemaitaitis explained that if an agreement cannot be reached, the coalition may not remain in place. However, on Thursday, the politician also indicated that the party would propose new candidates for ministers.