At the Presidential Palace – an attempt to „put out the fire“: Nausėda met with representatives of the cultural community

Last week, the president's chief advisor, Frederikas Jansonas, told ELTA that the president would try to find ways to reduce tensions and seek solutions with the protesting artists.

However, on Monday, Nausėda's advisor told Verslo Žinios that he could not imagine how the new culture minister, who has been met with criticism and protests, would be able to continue in his position.

Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė also met with the protest organisers last week. With part of the community opposing the decision to entrust the Ministry of Culture to Nemuno Aušra, the head of government asserted that the demand to remove Nemuno Aušra from the coalition is unfeasible and that she does not intend to change the minister himself for the time being.

Last week, after the country's leader appointed Nemuno Aušra member Adomavičius as the new Minister of Culture, a wave of indignation arose, with questions being raised about the politician's competence and criticism of the minister's statement following his meeting with the president.

On Thursday, a protest was held in Simonas Daukantas Square near the Presidential Palace, with around a thousand representatives of the cultural sector demanding that the ministry be led by a competent professional who would properly represent their interests, so that the institution would not remain in the hands of Nemuno Aušra. Cultural figures are also circulating a petition, which has already garnered over 58,500 signatures.

On Sunday, October 5, artists are organising a warning strike.

In addition, following the appointment of Adomavičius as minister, several cultural organisations and initiatives have distanced themselves from the Presidency and the Government – for example, the European film festival Scanorama and the Vilnius Book Fair have refused Nausėda's patronage.