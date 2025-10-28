The opposition has drawn up guidelines for tackling meteorological balloons: it urges pressure on Belarus

„Action through the European Union (EU), sanctions on the aviation sector, and a newer proposal to consider returning to the harmonisation of sanctions against Belarusian and Russian citizens. The government has the right to consider tightening restrictive measures. For example, the right of Belarusian citizens to purchase real estate in Lithuania,“ Kasčiūnas told journalists in the Seimas.

In addition, it is proposed that the Seimas Committee on Foreign Affairs (URK) initiate a joint appeal by EU and NATO countries to the European Commission, the European Council, and the Alliance leadership. This document should include several proposals. In addition to the aforementioned harmonisation of restrictive measures, the opposition emphasises the need to maintain existing sanctions on the fertiliser sector, extend sanctions to aviation, and impose individual restrictions on Belarusian officials responsible for organising and tolerating smuggling and hybrid operations.

The opposition calls for adding Belarusian companies that export oil to Russia to the sanctions list. In addition, it is proposed to impose further restrictions on agricultural machinery and its parts, limiting their export to Belarus, and to strengthen sanctions against the financial sector in Minsk, especially against banks.

For its part, the Ministry of Transport is being urged to ask the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to launch an official investigation into the obstruction of civil aviation and threats to flight safety.

When presenting other proposed measures, the politician emphasised that the opposition is calling for legal measures to punish those involved in smuggling and, if necessary, to prepare amendments to the Criminal Code.

„Law enforcement measures and criminal intelligence continue to be the direction in which we need to move regarding the classification and application of penalties, and if necessary, amendments to the Criminal Code can also be considered. (...) It can also be treated as an act against our state's interests. This needs to be stated very clearly,“ he said.

„The third direction is kinetic. It is complex. (...) Air threats are very diverse, but this is an opportunity for the country to move forward, to make technological advances and to apply certain solutions innovatively,“ added the conservative politician.

ELTA reminds us that last week, air traffic at Vilnius Airport was temporarily suspended four times due to contraband balloons arriving from Belarus, and once at Kaunas Airport.

Incidents disrupting airport operations and closing the Medininkai and Šalčininkai border control points were recorded on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings.

On Wednesday, the government intends to make decisions on the closure of the last two border control points with Belarus – Medininkai and Šalčininkai. Until then, the border with Belarus will remain closed. This decision was taken on Monday by the National Security Commission.

It was also decided that the army would begin to use appropriate kinetic measures to bring down balloons flying into the country.

For their part, the police and border guards will cooperate more actively to curb smugglers.