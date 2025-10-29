Plans to close the border with Belarus – Tsikhanouskaya's office criticises Lithuania

„It is in our national interest that the borders remain open so that Belarusians can travel, communicate, return and leave, and not be cut off from Europe. Belarusians are Europeans, we are against the war in Ukraine and against Lukashenko,“ Kuchynskis told ELTA, adding that more than 80% of Belarusians oppose Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

„However, this concerns the movement of people. Closing the borders to goods and transit is a strong step, showing that Lukashenko must be dealt with by force, the only way to confront this regime. We support this,“ he added.

A representative of Tsikhanouskaya's office emphasised that the Lithuanian government and president must maintain a principled and strong position toward Alexander Lukashenko's regime.

„Lithuania has always maintained its position in Europe on how to deal with this regime – sanctions, isolation, non-recognition, no concessions,“ he said.

ELTA reminds that after last week's influx of contraband gas cylinders; the cabinet of ministers intends to decide on Wednesday on closing the border with Belarus.

The government plans to close the last two remaining border control points with Belarus – Medininkai and Šalčininkai. However, travel through the latter point will be suspended entirely.

At the same time, the activities of the Medininkai border control point will be restricted – exceptions will be granted to those who can cross the state border at this location. As provided for in the government's decision, this will be possible for diplomats and those carrying diplomatic mail, as well as persons travelling to or from Kaliningrad in transit. Only Lithuanian citizens, citizens of European Union (EU) countries, and foreigners with temporary residence permits in Lithuania will be able to return to Lithuania via the Medininkai border crossing point.

Last week, air traffic at Vilnius Airport was temporarily suspended four times due to contraband balloons arriving from Belarus, and once at Kaunas Airport. Medininkai and Šalčininkai border control points were also closed for a period of time due to the influx of balloons.

The other four border control points with Belarus that were previously in operation have been closed. The Šumskas and Tverečius border control points ceased operations on August 18, 2023, and the Lavoriškis and Raigardas border control points were closed on March 1 last year.