The government is complete again: new ministers Aleknavičienė and Kaunas have been sworn in

The two-member government collapsed just over a month after all of Ruginienė's ministers were sworn in at the Seimas.

The new Minister of National Defence is Robertas Kaunas, a Social Democrat and Seimas member, who replaces Dovilė Šakalienė, who was recently removed from the post due to a party conflict.

After a long drama with Nemuno Aušra and ongoing protests by cultural figures, Social Democrat Vaida Aleknavičienė, who had previously headed the Seimas Committee on Education and Science, was appointed Minister of Culture.

Although Kaunas' candidacy was announced at the end of October, President Gitanas Nausėda only signed the decree on Monday.

The same applies to Aleknavičienė, although the Social Democrats only made their decision on Friday.

The president met with Kaunas, who was then only a candidate for the post of Minister of National Defence, not once but twice, to ensure that their views on the formation of the team of deputy ministers would align.

An official ceremony to mark the change of ministers of national defence will also take place on Tuesday.

It is reported that during the ceremony, Šakalienė, who previously headed the Ministry of National Defence, will hand over the ministry's flag to the new minister, Kaunas, and present him with the regalia of power – the sceptre.

The ministry notes that members of the Seimas, representatives of the Presidency, the Ministry of National Defence, and the Lithuanian Armed Forces leadership will also attend the event.

The ceremony will also be attended by commanders of various branches and forces of the armed forces, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps of foreign countries.