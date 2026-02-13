Following reports of a shortage of volunteers for the German Brigade – Kasčiūnas' assessment

„Let's not forget one simple thing: we are talking about soldiers recruited voluntarily. The process is not over yet; letters will be sent to everyone who could be a volunteer. We will see the result then; this is just a snapshot.

Ultimately, if there are not enough volunteers, then you activate the compulsory mechanism. Just as we do when organising our conscripts, we first open the doors to volunteers. When the volunteers fill up, and there are still places left, then we invite people according to the compulsory principle,“ the politician commented on Žinių Radijas on Friday.

„I think the Germans will definitely manage (...). This is Boris Pistorius's personal political project, and he will do everything to make it succeed. (Friedrich – ELTA) Merz also supports it politically,“ the politician added, emphasising the particularly strong leadership of the German defence minister and chancellor.

As the German weekly wrote, the country's Bundeswehr is having a hard time finding volunteers for the brigade to be deployed in Lithuania – particularly few volunteers are coming forward among the rank and file: only 28–47% of soldiers have voluntarily registered for the 203rd Tank Battalion and the 122nd Mechanised Infantry Battalion.

According to the weekly, a document intended for internal use describes the situation as even more critical: only about 10% of the soldiers needed for 2,000 positions in the main forces, such as artillery, reconnaissance, or engineering units, have volunteered so far, even though the Ministry of Defence is offering attractive financial incentives.

Spiegel claims that the ministry plans to take action. Among other things, 43,000 soldiers will receive information letters, trips to Lithuania will be offered, and the minimum service period will be reduced from 2 to 1 year.

Bundeswehr confirmed to the publication the shortage of volunteers, but stressed that this is only a temporary situation and may change.

At the time, responding to media reports, President Gitanas Nausėda said he had spoken with German Chancellor Merz. The latter assured him that Germany's commitments to Lithuania remain unchanged. In addition, the country's leader said that he would discuss the situation with the country's defence minister, Pistorius, on the sidelines of the Munich conference.

ELTA recalls that in the fall of 2023, Berlin confirmed it would permanently deploy a combat-ready brigade to Lithuania. A total of about 5,000 German brigade soldiers and civilians are to be transferred to Lithuania. Some of them will arrive with their families.

It is planned that most of the brigade will be transferred to Lithuania by 2026. According to Pistorius, the brigade will reach full operational capacity in 2027.