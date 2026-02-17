EP President: Lithuanians – a nation tempered by the fires of history, the heart of Europe beats loudly here

„The history of Lithuania reflects the history of Europe – it is a nation tempered by the fires of history, which stood eye to eye with empires to live freely and with dignity. I have always felt how loudly the heart of Europe beats in Vilnius, and today I am proud to hear it again,“ said Metsola at the solemn flag-raising ceremony of the Baltic states on Monday in Simono Daukanto Square.

According to Metsola, European countries are united by common democratic values.

„No one knows better than the people of Lithuania that no propaganda, hot air, or hybrid threats will ever prevent Europeans from living the way we want to live and deciding our own destiny,“ she emphasised.

„In our Europe, there are no big or small countries, no Old or New Europe – we are all equal in Europe, we share the same values, we are a strong Europe,“ she said.

Metsola noted that the desire for freedom that prompted a small group of people to declare the country's independence in February 1918, permeated entire generations and the history of an entire nation that refused to give up its identity.

„When your country joined the European Union 22 years ago, you helped to create the Union as it is today. Now Europe has to make difficult decisions, and Lithuania and all the Baltic countries continue to show what we can achieve together,“ said the EP President.

„My message today is simple: the history of Lithuania and Europe will be written together, we are as one, together we are strong, determined, and united, and whatever challenges Lithuania faces, we will meet them together,“ said Metsola.

ELTA reminds us that on Monday, Lithuania will celebrate the 108th anniversary of the restoration of the Lithuanian state.

On February 16, 1918, the Lithuanian Council, led by Dr Jonas Basanavičius, announced at its meeting that it was „restoring an independent, democratically organised Lithuanian state.“