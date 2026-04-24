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Budrys discussed cooperation in the fields of energy and cybersecurity with Cambodia’s deputy prime minister

2026 m. balandžio 24 d. 17:58
Lrytas.lt
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, who is visiting Phnom Penh, discussed with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn the possibilities of strengthening bilateral relations in the areas of energy, digitalisation, cybersecurity, cooperation between the European Union (EU) and Cambodia, and support for Ukraine.
Daugiau nuotraukų (1)
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the visit is taking place in the context of Lithuania’s upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union. During the meeting, Minister Budrys conveyed a message from EU High Representative Kaja Kallas expressing interest in strengthening constructive dialogue between the EU and Cambodia and developing sustainable trade relations based on democratic freedoms and the principles of international law.
„We view Cambodia as an important partner of Lithuania and the EU in Southeast Asia. We highly appreciate your country’s principled stance at the United Nations (UN) regarding Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and your active contribution to international efforts to clear Ukrainian territories contaminated with Russian mines.
I hope this visit will give new impetus to bilateral cooperation, contribute to strengthening the EU’s dialogue with Cambodia, and help foster a better understanding of the Indo-Pacific region, which has recently been the focus of global attention,“ Budrys is quoted as saying in the MFA’s statement.
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According to him, Lithuania is ready to contribute to the EU’s Global Gateway initiatives in Cambodia, including a scholarship program worth 8 million euros in the fields of energy, water, and agriculture.
During the meeting, significant attention was also devoted to energy security and cooperation in this area.
„Lithuania has come a long way from a completely dependent energy sector to an independent and resilient energy system. We are well aware of and understand the challenges faced by countries seeking to overcome this vulnerability. Therefore, we are ready to share our experience, particularly in integrating energy systems and developing renewable energy,“ said Budrys.
According to him, Lithuania has also developed high levels of expertise in digitalisation and cybersecurity. The minister proposed GovTech solutions tested in Lithuania for Cambodia’s digital transformation and the development of digital government services.
As announced, following a two-day visit to Cambodia, the minister will travel to Brunei, where he will participate in a meeting of ministers from the EU and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

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