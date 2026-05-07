LSDP poll: potential voters' opinions on coalition with Nemuno Aušra split into two camps

A poll conducted by Baltijos Tyrimai on behalf of the LSDP shows that 41.1% of potential voters believe the coalition should continue its work in its current form. In comparison, 42.9% believe the Nemuno Aušra should no longer be part of the coalition.

This poll also shows that 16% of potential Social Democratic voters are undecided about how the coalition’s future work should look.

Meanwhile, 49.3% of all poll participants say that the LSDP should not continue the coalition with Nemuno Aušra, 29.1% believe the work should continue with the current coalition composition, and 21.6% had no opinion on this matter.

Residents were also asked what they thought the ruling coalition should look like if new partners were sought to replace Nemuno Aušra.

16.8% of all respondents stated that the Democratic Union Vardan Lietuvos should replace Nemuno Aušra, and 13.6% responded that it should be the Liberal Movement.

Only 0.7% of those surveyed believe it should be another party, and only 0.3% believe that the Conservatives should join the coalition in place of the Nemuno Aušra.

However, the largest share—41.2%—believes that representatives of the Lithuanian Peasants, Greens, and Christian Families Union (LVŽKŠS) should remain and work under a minority government.

27.3% of all respondents had no opinion or did not know.

A similar question was posed to potential LSDP voters. 51.3% of them believe that the party should operate under a minority government alongside the LVŽKŠS, while 22.6% stated that the Vardan Lietuvos Democrats should replace the Nemuno Aušra. 10% of potential Social Democratic voters supported the Liberal Movement, while 15.7% did not know or did not answer.

When asked whether attitudes toward the LSDP would improve if Nemuno Aušra were excluded from the coalition, 24.5% of all respondents stated that their view would improve, while 15.8% said it would worsen. 45.3% of all respondents said their view of the LSDP would not change, while 14.3% were unsure or did not answer.

Meanwhile, among potential LSDP voters, 25.2% said their attitude would improve, 18% said it would worsen, and 47.2% stated that their attitude toward the Social Democrats would not change. Another 9.6% did not know the answer or had no opinion.