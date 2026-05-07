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LSDP poll: potential voters' opinions on coalition with Nemuno Aušra split into two camps

2026 m. gegužės 7 d. 12:57
Lrytas.lt
A survey conducted before the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) congress, commissioned by the party, shows that potential Social Democratic voters' views on the coalition's future work are ambiguous.
Daugiau nuotraukų (1)
A poll conducted by Baltijos Tyrimai on behalf of the LSDP shows that 41.1% of potential voters believe the coalition should continue its work in its current form. In comparison, 42.9% believe the Nemuno Aušra should no longer be part of the coalition.
This poll also shows that 16% of potential Social Democratic voters are undecided about how the coalition’s future work should look.
Meanwhile, 49.3% of all poll participants say that the LSDP should not continue the coalition with Nemuno Aušra, 29.1% believe the work should continue with the current coalition composition, and 21.6% had no opinion on this matter.
Residents were also asked what they thought the ruling coalition should look like if new partners were sought to replace Nemuno Aušra.
16.8% of all respondents stated that the Democratic Union Vardan Lietuvos should replace Nemuno Aušra, and 13.6% responded that it should be the Liberal Movement.
Only 0.7% of those surveyed believe it should be another party, and only 0.3% believe that the Conservatives should join the coalition in place of the Nemuno Aušra.
However, the largest share—41.2%—believes that representatives of the Lithuanian Peasants, Greens, and Christian Families Union (LVŽKŠS) should remain and work under a minority government.
27.3% of all respondents had no opinion or did not know.
A similar question was posed to potential LSDP voters. 51.3% of them believe that the party should operate under a minority government alongside the LVŽKŠS, while 22.6% stated that the Vardan Lietuvos Democrats should replace the Nemuno Aušra. 10% of potential Social Democratic voters supported the Liberal Movement, while 15.7% did not know or did not answer.
When asked whether attitudes toward the LSDP would improve if Nemuno Aušra were excluded from the coalition, 24.5% of all respondents stated that their view would improve, while 15.8% said it would worsen. 45.3% of all respondents said their view of the LSDP would not change, while 14.3% were unsure or did not answer.
Meanwhile, among potential LSDP voters, 25.2% said their attitude would improve, 18% said it would worsen, and 47.2% stated that their attitude toward the Social Democrats would not change. Another 9.6% did not know the answer or had no opinion.

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