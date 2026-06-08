Sinkevičius announces that there will be changes in the Government

„The Social Democrats will form the government. As for who exactly will be appointed—I want to believe that by the end of the week we will definitely have all the answers,“ the Social Democratic leader told LRT Radio on Monday.

Last week, it was reported that changes in the coalition’s composition could also shake up the positions of some ministers appointed by the Social Democrats. Among them are reportedly Finance Minister Kristupas Vaitiekūnas, Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovič, Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, and Culture Minister Vaida Aleknavičienė.

For his part, the LSDP chairman insists that he does not plan to make drastic changes, but certain adjustments are reportedly possible.

„I won’t hide it—there will be changes. I sometimes read articles and headlines (…) and have to comfort those who are publicly slandered and perhaps even vilified, as if they were about to lose their posts, to reassure them (…). But as for us somehow embarking on some grand scheme here, I want to refute those rumours circulating in society about those Social Democratic names,“ said Sinkevičius.

„On the Social Democratic side, I certainly won’t be pushing for changes that are grandiose and very drastic,“ he noted.

Reportedly, perhaps one or two ministers may be replaced.

As announced, on Saturday, the LSDP Council decided to reshuffle the ruling majority formed last summer, removing Nemuno Aušra from it and beginning consultations with the Democratic Union Vardan Lietuvos.

LSDP leader Mindaugas Sinkevičius stated that he could not confirm whether Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys would remain in office following the reshuffle of the ruling coalition, and also suggested that the interim chairman of the Democratic Union Vardan Lietuvos could become the new head of diplomacy if he were to take such a step.

It has been unofficially reported that in the new government, the Social Democrats may consider replacing Finance Minister Vaitiekūnas, Interior Minister Kondratovič, and Culture Minister Aleknavičienė.

ELTA notes that tensions within the current coalition have escalated after some of the ruling partners in the Seimas failed to support the establishment of the Kapčiamiestis military training ground.

Some LSDP members have repeatedly criticised the current coalition with Nemuno Aušra, and recently President Gitanas Nausėda has also increasingly criticised the Social Democrats’ work with the Nemuno Aušra party.

In response to public speculation that Sinkevičius should replace Ruginienė as Prime Minister if a new coalition is formed, the president stated that the Social Democrats themselves should decide on the need for „more radical“ coalition reshuffles.