The latest poll brings bad news for the government

According to the survey data, in May, 39.6% of respondents rated the work of Inga Ruginienė’s Government negatively, while in April, 33.5% held this view. 34.6% of those surveyed expressed a somewhat negative opinion of the government’s work, compared to 40.7% in April.

14.6% of residents rated Inga Ruginienė’s Government somewhat positively; in April, 16% of respondents held this view. Only 2.1% spoke positively about the current government in May, compared to 1.5% in April.

Another 9.1% of those surveyed did not know or did not answer the question.

There are no major changes in party ratings

If parliamentary elections were held this coming Sunday, the Homeland Union–Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) would receive the most public support. At the same time, the current ruling Social Democrats would come in second, according to a May survey by the public opinion and market research company Spinter Tyrimai on behalf of Delfi.

In May, 15.5% of respondents would have voted for the Conservatives led by Laurynas Kasčiūnas, while in April, 15.8% of the population would have cast their vote for this party. Meanwhile, 8.9% would have voted for the Social Democrats led by Mindaugas Sinkevičius in May, compared to 7.6% in April.

In third place is the Liberal Movement led by Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen with 7.6% support; in April, 7.7% of respondents supported this party. In fourth place is Nemuno Aušra, led by Remigijus Žemaitaitis, which would have received 6.3% of the vote in May, while in April, 6.6% of those surveyed supported the party.

In May, 5.7% would have voted for the Lithuanian Peasant and Green Union (LVŽS) led by Aurelijus Veryga (8.5% in April), the National Alliance led by Vytautas Sinica – 3.9% (3.6% in April), the Freedom Party – 3% (2.2% in April), and the Democratic Union Vardan Lietuvos – 2% (3.3% in April).

Meanwhile, 24.1% of respondents do not know whom they would vote for, and 12.1% stated they would not cast a vote for anyone.

Šimonytė would be the most suitable candidate for the post of prime minister

Respondents were asked which politician would be the most suitable candidate for the post of prime minister. The vast majority—15.1%—answered that it would be the conservative Ingrida Šimonytė. In April, 16.8% held this view. Čmilytė-Nielsen came in second, with 6.4% of those surveyed seeing her as suitable for the role of prime minister; in April, 5.7% held this view.

Further down the rankings are Žemaitaitis (5.3% in May, 5.5% in April), Kasčiūnas (4.1% in May, 2.4% in April), Veryga (3.9% in May, 3.5% in April), Ruginienė (3.7% in May, 3.5% in April), Kaunas Mayor Visvaldas Matijošaitis (May – 3.3%, April – 3.5%), Member of the European Parliament Vilija Blinkevičiūtė (May – 3%, April – 3.9%), Sinkevičius (May – 1.9%, April – 1.2%), Virginijus Sinkevičius, interim chairman of the Democratic Union Vardan Lietuvos (1.7% in May, 2.4% in April), and Finance Minister Kristupas Vaitiekūnas (1.7% in May, 1% in April)

The public opinion poll was conducted by the company Spinter Tyrimai on behalf of Delfi from May 18 to 30. A total of 1,022 people aged 18 to 75 participated in the survey. A combined survey method was used: telephone interviews and online surveys. The margin of error is 3.1%.