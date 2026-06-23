From the lips of the German Minister of Defence – a message to Pabradė: the brigade's situation was assessed

However, he assures that the principle of voluntarism will continue to be followed, and if necessary, alternatives will be sought.

„Our personnel are growing. By the end of 2027, infrastructure in Lithuania designed to accommodate about 5,000 men and women will continue to be expanded as planned. Everything is proceeding according to plan. Currently, about 90 per cent of the required forces are deployed in Lithuania—all of them are volunteers,“ Pistorius told reporters on Monday in Pabradė.

„Of course, there are certain gaps, for example, regarding IT experts, logistics, personnel experts, and more. But the same is true at home. We continue to rely on volunteers and strive to provide the best possible conditions for their family members. Once we have exhausted all available resources, we will begin looking for alternatives, because one thing is clear—operational readiness is the priority,“ he emphasised.

The German defence minister said he could not specify the exact number of volunteers.

„But one thing is clear—readiness is the top priority. Every soldier, every man and woman in the Bundeswehr, knows that in the end, it’s all about coming here. We are still doing everything we can to achieve our goals voluntarily, so that everyone who comes here does so of their own free will,“ he said.

„But some will come here not because they wanted to. Still, this is not the norm for the German Bundeswehr. We’ll see what happens in the coming months,“ added Pistorius.

Kaunas emphasised the defence industry

Lithuanian Minister of National Defence Robertas Kaunas emphasised at the Pabradė training ground that Europe is taking on greater responsibility for its own defence and security, but that countries on the continent, including Lithuania, need to strengthen their defence industries further.

„The United States has said many times that Europe must step up and take on more responsibility. I believe that is exactly what we are doing now. Yes, there may be gaps, but we, as Europe, will fill them together,“ Kaunas told reporters on Monday at the Pabradė training ground.

„It’s true that what matters most right now is the defence industry. We have the funds, the will, and the necessary military targets. Now we must move forward in the defence industry—produce more and do so on time,“ asserted the head of Lithuania’s National Defence.

Robertas Kaunas says that Lithuania will do everything to create the best living and training conditions for German soldiers.

„Lithuania is doing everything necessary to provide facilities such as training areas and a military camp for the German Brigade; we will do everything necessary to work together on the security of this region and Europe,“ stated Kaunas.

„These soldiers will enhance their professionalism in Lithuania. Therefore, I believe that this joint effort will attract more volunteers,“ he added.

Freuding: Our partners can rely on us

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, commander of the German Army’s Land Forces, emphasised that the promise will be fulfilled.

„We promised our partners that we would be here by the end of 2027. We will do so, and our partners can count on us,“ he said.

„We will ensure that they (German soldiers—ELTA) are deployed to the mission at the right time and in the right place, and that we will be operationally ready by the end of 2027,“ the officer noted.

Kaunas: An additional military cooperation agreement with Germany is not necessary

Following the signing of a military cooperation agreement between Germany and Poland last week, Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas does not believe that Lithuania needs a similar document. According to him, training with soldiers from the German Brigade is what matters most.

„The most important thing isn’t the agreements—the most important thing is to train together. To train and remain on Lithuanian soil,“ Kaunas told reporters on Monday.

For his part, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, who attended the press conference, stated that the German brigade's deployment in Lithuania is the best proof of bilateral cooperation.

„What better proof of bilateral cooperation between Germany and Lithuania is there than the German Brigade here in Lithuania, which will be ready to fight until the end of 2027? Therefore, I see no need for an additional agreement regarding security and collective defence,“ Pistorius said.

As reported last week, the German news agency DPA announced the signing of an agreement between Germany and Poland to strengthen military cooperation.

Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius signed the agreement.

The German government noted that the agreement underscores both countries’ commitment to providing mutual assistance within the frameworks of the European Union and NATO.

For its part, the Polish Ministry of Defence placed particular emphasis on military logistics and infrastructure, cooperation in the Baltic Sea region, and cybersecurity.

Berlin and Warsaw also aim to cooperate more closely in military capabilities and the defence industry, and to expand joint military exercises.