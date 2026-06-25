Virginijus Sinkevičius answered when he will present the Democratic candidates for ministers: „Don't expect any surprises“

That’s what the politician told reporters at the Seimas on Thursday when asked if he could name the party’s nominees for the positions of minister of energy, minister of health, and minister of agriculture.

„I could do that today (name the ministerial nominees – Lrytas), but I’m meeting with the president tomorrow. I’ll name them to the president first. I believe Mindaugas may have mentioned them yesterday, but I’d still like to present them to the president first personally. We have a meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. tomorrow. After the meeting with the president, I think you’ll find out those names shortly.

But, of course, I’d like to coordinate with Mindaugas as well to see how he’d feel most comfortable announcing those names,“ said Sinkevičius.

„We’ve each identified one clear (candidate – Lrytas), and we’ll look at the rest together. But I’m telling you, don’t expect any big surprises. I think that, for the most part, the people and their qualifications are very clear. At this point, unless any additional issues arise, we won’t surprise you much,“ he explained.

According to the coalition agreement, Vardan Lietuvos will appoint its ministers to the ministries of Energy, Health, and Agriculture. Unofficially, it is said that the candidates for these posts are Lukas Savickas, Linas Kukuraitis, and Kęstutis Mažeika, respectively.

The Member of the European Parliament noted that the president himself is initiating the meeting with the country’s leader. He assured that the fact that the names of Vardan Lietuvos candidates for ministerial posts will be discussed during the conversation is nothing new. After all, Sinkevičius noted, a preliminary outline of the Cabinet of Ministers was presented to Nausėda on Wednesday by Mindaugas Sinkevičius, the leader of the Social Democrats and the nominee for prime minister.

„I have coordinated with the prime ministerial nominee; there is nothing new here. That list is being coordinated. This is nothing new; there’s no novelty here—don’t worry,“ he noted.

Daugiau nuotraukų (3) Virginijus Sinkevičius.

T. Bauro nuotr.

According to Virginijus Sinkevičius, other issues related to the new ruling coalition's work will likely be discussed during the meeting.

„I think the president has many such questions as well. It’s clear that it’s in everyone’s common interest to ensure the coalition’s successful work, the government’s successful work going forward, and to align their agendas. The budget is coming up. Yesterday, the president expressed his expectations to Mindaugas regarding national defence, continuity, and, equally, demographics. It is very important at this point that there be such coordination.

And, without a doubt, I do not doubt that the President’s presidency (of the Council of the European Union – Lrytas) is one of those very high priorities. Most likely, there will be questions related to the presidency as well,“ added Virginijus Sinkevičius.

As previously reported, last week the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP), the Democratic Union Vardan Lietuvos, and the parliamentary faction of the Lithuanian Peasants, Greens, and Christian Families Union (LVŽKŠS) signed a new coalition agreement.

Following the change in the ruling majority, the 20th Government, led by Inga Ruginienė, resigned on Tuesday. The new candidate for prime minister—Sinkevičius—had already met with the country’s leader on Wednesday.

On Thursday evening, the LSDP leader’s nomination for prime minister is expected to be presented to the Seimas.