Vėgėlė announced that she was creating a party

The lawyer and Seimas member announced his plans on Facebook on Wednesday.

„Together with like-minded people, we are forming the political party Piliečių Lietuva (Citizens of Lithuania). After the Seimas elections, when the so-called ‘right-wingers’ were replaced by the ‘left-wingers,’ life and the direction of government in Lithuania have essentially remained unchanged. The public has grown tired of playing the role of spectators while political backroom deals, struggles for influence, and narrow interests play out behind the scenes, with constant excuses being made for unfulfilled promises.

To advance civic life in the nation, concrete and systematic changes in state governance are essential. Piliečių Lietuva will promote responsible civic engagement as an essential prerequisite for building a truly independent state that operates on democratic principles and is socially responsive, united in solidarity, and grounded in justice and humanity.

It is essential to return power to the citizens and ensure that political decisions are based on clear arguments, the personal accountability of those in power, and the real interests of the people and the state,“ Vėgėlė wrote on Facebook.

As the politician stated, „Lithuania is not a tool of the government or the bureaucracy—citizens themselves must make the most important decisions in our country.“

„A Lithuania of the people means that we must not rely on foreign migrants to restore Lithuania’s demographics, nor should we raise our children according to a foreign ideology. It is not through confrontation, bans, or persecution that we will ensure our determination to defend our freedom and independence. Today, more than ever, Lithuania needs not political games but action grounded in the will of the citizens—action that is wise and based on competence and experience.

We need the courage not only to keep our promises but also to carry out the will of the nation—to preserve the state and our civic nation. The Piliečių Lietuva party will rally an active and responsible society behind a genuine centre-right political movement, present a program that is understandable and embodies fundamental reforms, and strive to implement it by winning the 2028 Seimas elections,“ the parliamentarian stated.

Vėgėlė identified the following as the most important goals of her new party: the implementation of the rights guaranteed to citizens by the Constitution; respect for the symbols of statehood and Lithuanian history; attention to socially vulnerable individuals and healthcare; the protection of freedom of thought, belief, and speech; and the inviolability of a person’s private life.

„The party will also seek to ensure people’s right to live with dignity in Lithuania and to build a future for themselves, their families, and their children. It will propose to stimulate economic growth not by rapidly increasing the budget deficit or raising the tax burden, nor by promoting entrepreneurship, but by reducing funding for the ever-expanding bureaucratic apparatus and state-funded institutions that provide no real benefit to the people of Lithuania.

The final decision to establish a political party uniting citizens and organisations committed to democracy, freedom, independence, and responsibility arose during visits to Lithuania’s regions. As we began forming Telktis committees, we realised that a social movement alone was not enough. We heard a clear call from the people to immediately unite into a political force that, like a strong fist, would call on everyone to come together so that the civic Nation could become the master of our state.

We have become a state where the people have lost their real power to make decisions, politicians increasingly fail to justify their decisions, and justice all too often seems to apply only to the chosen few. We can lament that nothing can be changed. Or we can start taking action,“ wrote Vėgėlė.

According to him, the collection of signatures from founding members is underway, and the founding convention of the Piliečių Lietuva party is scheduled for this fall.