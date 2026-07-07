Nausėda approved the composition of the new Government

Nausėda confirmed the nomination of Taurimas Valys, who had previously served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, as Minister of Finance; Ieva Andriulaitytė, the representative of the Association of Local Authorities in Lithuania (LSA) in Brussels, was appointed Minister of the Environment; Lukas Alsys, who previously served as chancellor of the Ministry of Culture, was appointed Minister of Culture; Martynas Katelynas, a member of parliament, was appointed Minister of the Interior; and Inga Ruginienė, head of the 20th Government, was appointed Minister of Social Security and Labor.

The following candidates, who had already served in Ruginienė’s cabinet, were also confirmed: Robertas Kaunas will continue to lead the Ministry of National Defence (KAM); Raminta Popovienė will lead the Ministry of Education, Science, and Sports (ŠMSM); Kęstutis Budrys will lead the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (URM); and Juras Taminskas will lead the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Rita Tamašunienė, Minister of Justice, and Edvinas Grikšas, Minister of Economy and Innovation—both delegated by the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania–Christian Families Alliance (LLRA-KŠS)—will also continue their work in the 21st Government.

The head of state appointed Lukas Savickas, nominated by the new coalition partner, the Democratic Union Vardan Lietuvos, as Minister of Energy; Linas Kukuraitis as Minister of Health; and Kęstutis Mažeika as Minister of Agriculture.

ELTA notes that Prime Minister-designate Sinkevičius will present the government’s program to Parliament on Tuesday. The program was registered on Friday afternoon.

The government will be granted the authority to act once a majority of the members present at the Seimas session approve its program.

Ruginienė’s government resigned following a reshuffle of the ruling coalition, and Sinkevičius announced that he had decided to lead the new cabinet of ministers.