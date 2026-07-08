New poll shows how party ratings have changed after the prime minister's shakeup

When asked which political party they would vote for if the Seimas elections were held this coming Sunday, the majority of respondents named the opposition party, the Homeland Union–Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD). 16.5% of people would vote for this party in the election (15.5% in May).

In second place are the Social Democrats, who would receive 11.4% of the vote (8.9% in May); in third place is the Liberal Movement with 8.5% support (7.6% in May).

Next is Nemuno Aušra, which would receive 5.7% of the vote (6.3% in May), and rounding out the top five are the LSDP’s coalition partners—the Lithuanian Peasant and Greens Union (LVŽS)—with 5.5% support (5.7% in May).

Meanwhile, the non-parliamentary political force, the National Alliance, would not clear the 5% threshold in the elections—3.8% of voters would vote for it (3.9% in May). A similar proportion of the population would cast their vote for the Democratic Union Vardan Lietuvos, which has returned to the ruling coalition. In the upcoming Seimas elections, 3.4% of voters would vote for the Democrats (2% in May).

The non-parliamentary Freedom Party would also receive modest support—2.2% (3% in May) —as would the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania–Christian Families Alliance and other parties that would receive less than 2% of the vote.

Sinkevičius rises to second place in the ranking of most suitable prime ministers

The majority of the country’s residents would still entrust the post of head of government to former Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

The politician in first place received 14% of respondents' support (15.1% in May). More significant changes are evident in second place, where Prime Minister-designate Sinkevičius has solidified his position. In June, support for him rose to 5.6%, up from 1.9% in May.

In third place is Liberal Party leader Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, who garnered 5.4% of the vote (5.3% in May); fourth is Nemuno Aušra chairman Remigijus Žemaitaitis with 4.2% support (5.3%); and fifth place goes to MEP and former LSDP chairwoman Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, who has the support of 3.6% of the population (3% in May).

Next in line are Kaunas Mayor Visvaldas Matijošaitis with 3.4% of the vote (3.3% in May), Member of the European Parliament and LVŽS Chairman Aurelijus Veryga with 3.1% support (3.9% in May), TS-LKD leader Laurynas Kasčiūnas, whom 3% of respondents would like to see as prime minister (4.1% in May), and MEP and interim chairman of the Democrats Virginijus Sinkevičius with 2.5% of the vote (1.7% in May). Rounding out the top ten was the mayor of the capital, Valdas Benkunskas, with 1.6% support (1% in May).

Residents continued to view the work of Inga Ruginienė’s cabinet more critically.

Respondents in the survey continued to view the work of the now-interim government led by Inga Ruginienė more critically.

1.5% of respondents spoke positively about the work of the 20th government (2.1% in May), while 14.6% (unchanged from May) viewed it somewhat positively. Meanwhile, 36.5% of respondents viewed I. Ruginienė’s cabinet was somewhat negatively viewed (34.6% in May), and 37.3% viewed it negatively (39.6% in May).

Another 10.1% of residents had no opinion on this matter or did not answer the question (9.1% in May).

The survey was conducted by the company Spinter Tyrimai from June 18 to 28. A total of 1,022 people aged 18 to 75 participated. Some respondents were interviewed by phone, while others were surveyed online.

The distribution of survey participants by gender, age, and place of residence is proportional to the distribution of the Lithuanian population.

The margin of error for the survey results is 3.1%.